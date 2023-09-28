Though Booker T has only wrestled six matches since his final run in WWE came to an end back in 2012, there are still plenty of performers the two-time Hall of Famer has history with in the ring, both from WWE, TNA, and even his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

Running through AEW Grand Slam on his podcast, the Hall of Fame podcast – a two-night AEW show that featured multiple performers he's wrestled over his incredible career – Booker took a few moments to put over former Ring of Honor/TNA/NXT/WWE standout Samoa Joe, who he believes to be one of the most underappreciated performers in the game today.

While Joe ultimately didn't come out on top in Queens, Booker T believes the day will eventually come when Tony Khan gives the 44-year-old his moment in the sun.

“It's very, very simple why Joe falls short. [It's] because he's not the guy that they chose to be the guy. That's all it is. It's been in Joe's position, not the chosen one. Joe will tell you that himself. Hey, man, I'm not the guy who was most likely to succeed in this business. I think Joe will tell you that Joe made all of his breaks,” Booker T said via Wrestling Headlines.

Live and breathe WWE? 🚨 Get exclusive Stache Club Wrestling content, quizzes, merch drops, videos and more delivered right to your inbox with the Stache Club Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And, you know, do I wish Joe would win the big one? Of course. Will he win the big one? Perhaps. Think Joe is going to have his time in the sun. I really believe that just because Tony Kkan is that type of guy. but as far as. Joe is one of those guys that is tailor-made to go out there and work with anybody, and you're going to believe what's happening in that ring. And when that guy wins, that guy will be elevated to another level by beating Joe. And there again, I hope Joe gets his props one day because I work with Joe. Samoa Joe is right here in Houston. And it was one of the best matches I ever had. And it was perhaps the best match I had in TNA.”

Is Booker T on the money? Will Joe eventually come out on top and become a World Champion once more in AEW? Or will he just remain a barely beatable mid-boss with the Ring of Honor Television title around his waist indefinitely? Fans will have to keep tuning in to both AEW and Ring of Honor television to find out.

Booker T talks about Reality of Wrestling's talent share with WWE.

Speaking of Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling promotion, some fans may not know that WWE has actually been sending NXT stars from time to time in a talent exchange between the two promotions.

Discussing his ability to bring the likes of Ivy Nile and Trick Williams to Texas for some outside seasoning in an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Booker noted that the pairing has been fruitful for both parties, and he's always on the lookout for young talents who he can help to elevate through his promotion.

“First of all, I got my eye on everybody. But I'm looking for the talent. I'm not looking for the best talent in the locker room, I'm not looking for the worst talent in the locker room. I'm looking for guys that I can work with. I'm looking for guys that are looking for help as well. If it's guys in NXT and they're just sitting on the sideline and I'm there every week, and they don't come ask me any questions, they won't be coming to Reality of Wrestling,” Booker T said via Fightful.

“I'm looking for try guys that's looking to get better, wondering what does it take to get to that next level. But more importantly, what does it take to stay at that next level? Because when you get in this business and you don't look at it as a business, it can be very swift. It can be very quick. But when you look at it as a job, like you're putting your hard hat on and your boots and you know you got somebody on your heels just looking to take your job, you look at it from a totally different perspective. I'm looking for young men and young women that have that aptitude to want that, and there's so many of them down in NXT that I hope to work with here at Reality of Wrestling and give them the rub, try to give them that little bit of knowledge, that sometimes young people just need a pat on the back and told that they can do this.”

With Booker T having already stated that he wants to see ROW on Peacock as an official offshoot of WWE a la Evolve, it's clear the former King isn't looking to solely focus on his responsibilities in NXT any time soon. Whether WWE feels the same way or would prefer to just give him a performer every now and then to make things interesting, however, remains to be seen.