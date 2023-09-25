In the roughly year and a half since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' secret opponent, there has been a surprising lack of Brandi Rhodes representation on WWE television.

Sure, there's been the occasional cameo here and there, with the former ring announcer appearing in Rhodes' documentary and his comeback videos before the Royal Rumble, but after being a true focal point in AEW, with an entire faction built around her plus segments with everyone from Jade Cargill and Shaq to Dan Lambert and American Top Team, the former Chief Branding Officer has been noticeably absent from the WWE Universe for one reason or another – likely because she's already announced that she's basically retired from the ring.

And yet, just because Rhodes won't be getting into the ring any time soon doesn't mean she isn't keeping a close eye on the WWE Women's Division, namely, who she doesn't want to wrestle if she were thrust back into action. As a new Mommy herself, Rhodes isn't exactly looking to test her mettle against RAW's resident Mami, Rhea Ripley.

“Where is Brandi? That is the that is the question. I really enjoyed watching that whole thing go down and playing along with it a little bit on social and stuff, but let's be real. I'm not going to wrestle Rhea Ripley,” Brandi Rhodes said on Ring The Belle via Fightful. “I'm not even training right now. Like what? Y'all want me to get killed? Seriously? Don't answer that either. If I was training or something, maybe, but no. Mami will do Mami things and let her. She's Mami, with the ‘M-A-M-I.' I'm ‘M-O-M-M-Y.'”

Would it be cool to see the Cody and Brandi Rhodes pairing reforged in the WWE ring, maybe against Cargill, maybe against the IRL couple of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, maybe even in a wrestler/announcer feud against Ricochet and Samantha Irvin? Sure, but as of right now, it would appear a mixed tag match against Ripley and her “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is off the table, and frankly, that's probably for the best for Liberty's mother.

Brandi Rhodes sets the record straight on her AEW exit.

Speaking of Dan Lambert, Brandi Rhodes dug a little deeper into her time feuding with the leader of American Top Team on Ring The Belle and explained how it impacted her exit from AEW along with Cody Rhodes.

“When I got to call [Dan Lambert] a Paul Heyman wannabe, that was so fun. That pandemic crowd had so much fun with it. They were having a blast,” Brandi Rhodes said via Fightful. “Then, pockets of the internet started flaring up about X, Y, and Z. Then, it started to become a little bit less, less fun. I think that's where you end up with Dan stepping away. Cody and I had our reasons that we left. That was not one of them.”

Touching on a popular rumor that Cody left AEW in part because his wife wasn't offered a new contract, Brandi shut that line of thinking down definitively, letting fans know that, if she wanted to say, she would likely still be on AEW television one way or another to this day if she wanted to.

“Cody got to say in the documentary what was not true. I didn't get to say that. Since I can't say some other things, I would like to say what's not true,” Rhodes noted. “So it's not true that we left because the Dan Lambert segments upset me. That's not true. Everything that Dan said, I was there for it. I enjoyed it. Some of it almost made me laugh a couple of times because I was just like, ‘Jeez, this man.' The other thing that's not true is not true that I was not going to get another contract. We were both well on our way to trying to decide what our contracts were. So it was not true that they decided not to renew my contract and only wanted to renew Cody's, and that's why Cody left. It's not true. So you can cross those two things off the list, and the conspiracy theories can continue.”

Had Tony Khan completely shut down Brandi's spot in AEW after her very unpopular program with ATT, it would make sense that Cody would be upset, but considering the former CBO hasn't wrestled a match since her husband re-debuted in WWE, it's safe to say the Nightmare Family didn't move for better in-ring opportunities for both members of the family.