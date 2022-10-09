Brawling Brutes finally overcome Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules

When news broke that WWE was going to start off Extreme Rules with a “Good Old Fashioned Bonnybrook Match,” mostly due to the presence of barstools, barrels, and shillelaghs as far as the eye could see around the ring, the 15,000 and change fans assembled in the Wells Fargo Center had to have known they were in for something special.

Fortunately, the match did not disappoint.

The match had a little bit of everything, joint manipulation, precise tag team maneuvers from the dynamic duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, and enough brutal, hard-hitting chops from GUNTHER and Sheamus to chop down a small forest. Going for well over 20 minutes, Imperium beat up on Butch, who turned in some maneuvers that would make long-time fans of British professional wrestling proud, GUNTHER, once again clad in red, ordered his men around like a true “Ring General” and the leaders even recreated the notorious SmackDown spot where Sheamus locked the former WALTER into the Irish Curse before having the maneuver broken up by a well-placed shillelagh shot from Kaiser.

But fear not, this wasn’t another lopsided affair when there the trio of Imperium divided their foes and concurred with ease. No, this particular match ended with the roles very much reversed, with the Brutes beating up on GUNTHER before they iced him out of the match with Sheamus’ Celtic Cross and then pinned Vicci for the 1-2-3.

Is this the end of the road for the Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium? No, this feud still very much has legs, but with a win now on Sheamus’ Cagematch page, the excitement for GUNTHER-Sheamus III is only going to grow.