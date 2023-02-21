After taking part in a successful running of the Elimination Chamber, earning a moral victory for his efforts against the best of the best WWE has to offer, and a shout-out from Paul “Triple H” Levesque despite falling sort of a United States Championship victory, Bronson Reed was given a tune-up match against one of the more beatable foes on the roster in Chad Gable, who was seemingly more concerned with the Maximum Males Models than improving his win-loss record.

When asked about securing the win after the show by Byron Saxton on Raw Talk, Reed let it be known that he’s not the kind of man that just one wrestler can bring down.

“Byron, tonight was a given, undefeated on RAW,” Reed said. “As for the Chamber, two hands, two feet, one man. What did it take to get me out of the Chamber? Three men, six hands, six feet. Lesson learned. Next time, bring more men.”

Did Reed prove he belongs in the WWE Universe both on RAW and in the Elimination Chamber? Yes; though he hasn’t beaten anyone of note on RAW and ultimately came up short in the Elimination Chamber against Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest, Reed still proved to new and old fans alike that he’s a fantastic in-ring performer worthy of serious note moving forward. How he’s able to build on that momentous, however, remains to be seen, as Paul “Triple H” Levesque isn’t solely pushing his returning stars, as Hit Row will tell you.