A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though it hasn’t yet been a year since Bronson Reed jumped ship from New Japan Pro Wrestling to bring his unique brand of big-bodied brutality to the WWE Universe, it’s hard to argue with his on-screen production.

Sure, technically, Reed began his career in a weird way, playing the role of “heater” for The Miz in a storyline with Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis that didn’t ultimately go anywhere, but that lasted all of a month. As a member of the RAW roster, Reed holds a 5-0 record, with speedy wins over the murders row of Akira Tozawa, Mustafa Ali, Chad Gable, Elias, and Dolph Ziggler, and even took part in the Elimination Chamber, even if he didn’t ultimately come out on top thanks to the other five members of the match teaming up to bring him down. This understandably has led to Reed having a pretty big head about his current abilities within the WWE Universe, with the “Top Dawg” boldly declaring that he may never lose a match on RAW ever in an interview with Overnight Crowd.

“I don’t see myself ever losing on a Monday night,” Reed said via Fightful. “At the moment, I’m undefeated on Monday Night Raw. Obviously, I was in Elimination Chamber, but it took three men to get me out of there. I don’t plan on losing to anyone they put in front of me. I’m going to demolish.”

Asked about his lone televised loss within the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber – he also came up short in a 20-man Battle Royale at the Madison Square Garden Road To WrestleMania Supershow, according to Cagematch – Reed let it be known that appearing in the match was an honor and hopefully his first marquee match as a member of the promotion.

“That’s a bucket list thing for me,” Reed said. “There are only certain matches that you can do in WWE and nowhere else. The Elimination Chamber is one of them. Hell in a Cell is another that I would like to do. I was very fortunate that I came back, steamrolling competition straight away, and it took me a month and a half before I was going to be on a Premium Live Event. My track record so far since I’ve been back has been impressive, and I look forward to being involved in more them.”

Is it realistic to assume that Reed will remain undefeated on RAW forever? No, even if he lands a marquee manager like Paul Heyman and gets elevated to a main event spot for years to come, eventually, someone bigger, badder, and more marketable will come along and knock him down for the 1-2-3. Still, Reed does have a win over Kazuchika Okada on his resume, signifying that plenty of people across the professional wrestling sphere believe that he can be the sort of Tsunami-unleashing monster capable of dominating the professional wrestling world for some time. Maybe fans are looking at the opening months of WWE’s next great streak after all?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bronson Reed dishes on his career-defining win over Kazuchika Okada.

Elsewhere in his time on the Overnight Crowd, Reed was asked about the signature win on his resume, a G1 victory over Okada, and the man formerly known to the NJPW World as Jonah let it be known that this unprecedented dub helped to pave his way back to WWE.

“These are things that are unprecedented,” Reed said via Fightful. “People didn’t think that I would be able to do it, but I knew that my time away from WWE, I needed to make sure that I was staying impressive. Being able to get a victory over someone like Okada, who you rarely see lay on his shoulders for three seconds, meant a lot to me, but it also meant a lot to me to be able to come back to WWE with purpose and with a newfound chip on my shoulder.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa; did pinning Okada really give Reed the confidence he needed to leave New Japan and his faction, TMDK, behind in order to bet on himself in a return to WWE? If so, had Gedo booked the match the other way, would Jonah still mucking it up in the NJPW trenches after a big-time match at Wrestle Kingdom 17? Wow, who knew such a seemingly insignificant match, one of dozens during the G1, would lead to such a monumental shift within the wrestling landscape, especially if Reed makes good on his declaration that he will never lose again on RAW?