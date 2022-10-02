WWE’s Chad Gable has a plan for Braun Strowman on RAW

While he’s largely been kept busy in WWE wrestling alongside his buddy Austin Theory and Alpha Academy partner in crime Otis, Chad Gable is nothing but a showman. He likes to take a microphone and work the crowd, he loves to insult the intelligence of whatever state he’s in, and when the opportunity presents itself, he’ll even offer up his services as a teacher if the right recruit comes along for the Alpha Academy.

Typically, this isn’t a very big deal, other performers sort of leave Gable alone to do his business since the Alpha Academy aren’t exactly world beaters, but as of recently, a certain “Monster Among Men” has taken a disliking to WWE’s resident “Master,” with Braun Strowman going out of his way to attack the one-time Olympian inside and outside of the ring, culminating with a match scheduled for RAW in Minnesota.

So how, you may be asking, will Gable overcome Strowman when even Otis, an athlete of similar size, struggled to contain the former champion? Well, easy, Gable has a plan, as he detailed to fans on his Twitter.

This Monday, on #WWERaw Sure, I was a bit nervous about this match at first, until I remembered… I’ve known Braun Strowman longer than anyone in WWE. The advantage is mine. See you Monday, Minnesota. ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6L90wVv9ye — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 1, 2022

Chad Gable has a plan to kick Braun back out of the WWE Universe.

Sitting on a chair with Otis standing behind him, Gable detailed his plan to best Strowman not just with his body but with his brain too.

“Braun Strowman, don’t forget our history, my friend,” Gable declared while sitting in front of Otis. “I used to be your coach, I used to run you. I was your first match. I’ve studied you, Braun. So I know what it takes to make you slip up. And so it’s David vs. Goliath again, but when we’re talking intelligence Braun, I’m the giant, and you’re an infant. I was born and raised in Minnesota, Braun, the last remaining state in this country with any inelegance, and I’ll be damned if I let you walk in here and ruin it with your obnoxious roars and petty need for adulation. And it was all part of the plan to have Otis soften you up for me last week. And this Monday on RAW, I’m gonna finish the job; Master Gable is gonna slay the Monster, ah thank you.”

Pretty tricky stuff, right? Gable wrestled Strowman before, albeit a long time ago, and even if they aren’t exactly long-standing foes with dozens of matches to fall back on, Gable is the smarter of the two, as Strowman’s intelligence has been questioned in the past before by none other than Shane McMahon. While that particular interaction didn’t work out great for McMahon, whose to say an Olympic-caliber grappler won’t find more success than a 52-year-old non-wrestler who makes mouth noises when he punches?

Fortunately, Gable’s message did get a response, and in true Strowman fashion, he left it short, sweet, and to the point.

Hold your family close. You have two more nights with them. I’m sorry for what’s about to happen. #YouveBeenWarned — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) October 1, 2022

“Hold your family close. You have two more nights with them. I’m sorry for what’s about to happen. You’ve Been Warned.” – goodness gracious, that is ominous.

Is there any chance Gable wins this match? Sure, wrestling is a game of seconds, and all it takes is one mistake for Gable to roll up Strowman for the 1-2-3. But realistically, Gable is a Chihuahua walking into a fight with a Chow Chow, and even Otis in his corner won’t even those odds up enough for it to count.