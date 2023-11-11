With another shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions rapidly approaching, Cody Rhodes celebrates his odd couple tag team with Jey Uso.

When Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Usos, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, was not only returning to the promotion after “quitting” but would be doing so as a member of RAW instead of SmackDown, few would have expected what would come next.

Sure, after everything that happened with Roman Reigns before and after SummerSlam, few expected “Main Event” Jay Uso to return as anything but a babyface, but who expected to see him become a Tag Team Champion once more, only this time, with the “American Nightmare” replacing Jimmy Uso as his tag team partner? Goodness, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champions when Uso “signed” with RAW, and they aren't even on the same brand anymore – in the WWE Universe, things can change in a hurry.

And yet, in the humble opinion of Rhodes, who stopped by the Gabby AF podcast to talk all things professional wrestling, his pairing with Jey has been nothing but positive, as the “Main Eventer” has rapidly become one of his favorite Superstars of all time to tag with.

“You mentioned a dream team. I never thought I was gonna tag with Jey Uso,” Cody Rhodes said via Fightful. “Even when we were walking to the ring for Fastlane, we're walking out there, and I didn't know what was happening. Then after the one, two, three, and being champs with him, the first time he's been champs with somebody other than his brother, he became one of my favorite allies, one of my favorite partners ever, and I've had tons of partners. But the fact that he's chipping away at Main Event Jey Uso, becoming himself, you see the crowd doing it with him, and you see the shirts, the fact that I have him there, and we're able to compete with each other, and compete against each other, I really like Jey Uso. I'm looking forward to Monday to recreating, we had lightning in a bottle in Indianapolis, and yeah, the press conference went off the rails because maybe we had a little too much fun, but I'm looking at the same amount of fun in DC. That's one of my favorite arenas, CapitalOne Arena. It's a very special place to me, and to be able to repeat with him again would be special.”

How will WWE handle Rhodes' and Usos' upcoming title match with Judgment Day? Will the title change hands again, marking the third time in 70 days it was moved following a 154-day reign by Zayn and Owens and a record-breaking 622-day reign by The Usos? Or will Rhodes and Uso land a second loss to Damian Priest and Finn Balor in as many months, making their respective statuses in the WWE Universe very hard to comprehend? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Cody Rhodes reveals the RAW star he believes has a bright future.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Gabby AF, Cody Rhodes decided to actually hang out some praise to the Judgment Day, or at least to one quasi-member in particular, who he thinks could have a very bright future in the promotion once he, and creative, figure his character out.

Now who, you may ask, could this be? Well, considering there are only two auxiliary members of the faction, assuming you count Drew McIntyre, who may or may not don the purple and black in the not-too-distant future, the answer is obvious: JD McDonagh.

“He's been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn't expecting it,” Cody Rhodes said via WrestleTalk. “I didn't have low expectations, I didn't have high expectations. But that's potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head's giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it's far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point.”

Though his time in NXT wasn't particularly impressive, as he never held a title or became “the guy” during the 2.0 era, in NXT UK, it was a completely different story, with McDonagh holding the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for 439 days under the Jordan Devlin moniker, even if he had to share the strap at one point with the “Emperor of Lucha Libre,” Santos Escobar. If WWE plays their cards right and stops using McDonagh as a combination jobber/set-up guy for the faction, Finn Balor's protege could rapidly become a player in the midcard, dare I say, cruiserweight division alongside the likes of Dragon Lee, Tyler Bate – assuming he is ever called up – and A-Town Down Under.