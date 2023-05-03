My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Last month, Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. This was a defining moment for Rhodes because he failed to finish the story that he came back to WWE to complete. After his defeat, WWE made it seem as if we’d see a rematch between the two down the line. Although Rhodes couldn’t defeat Reigns, that doesn’t mean their story is over, just that chapter.

Cody Rhodes being drafted to Raw changes those plans a bit. WWE can still plan a rematch between the two at either SummerSlam or WrestleMania next year. For now, though, they’re going their separate ways. Since Roman Reigns got drafted to SmackDown, he’s bringing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with him. While he can’t compete for that championship, Rhodes can go after the new World Heavyweight Championship on Raw.

During an interview with ComicBook Nation, Cody Rhodes says he plans on chasing the new world championship. Raw’s first overall draft pick wants to win the title that represents the brand.

“That’s the title that represents RAW,” Rhodes said. “That’s the title that main-events RAW. That’s the title that is the franchise title for the USA Network. So, I can’t say I don’t want it. I can’t say that that’s not something that would be. If you look and revise your goals and say, ‘Okay, this is the route we have to go,’ especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night RAW. And that might be more of a case of, like I just said, a story, a different story.” (H/T Sportskeeda)

Although Rhodes may have to tell a different story, that doesn’t change his ultimate goal. But for now, he’s throwing himself into the mix of superstars to go after this new title.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You know, the goal is still the same for me but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new world championship because it’s one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere,” Rhodes said. “It’s being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself, and it’ll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and RAW has a stacked, stacked roster. So, I definitely want to throw myself in the mix.” (H/T Sportskeeda)

Personally, I don’t want Cody Rhodes to win the new World Heavyweight Championship. From day one, Rhodes’ goal was to win the title his father never won, the WWE Championship. Although he couldn’t get it done at WrestleMania, that doesn’t mean he never will. WWE seems to be building towards a rematch between the two down the road, but until then, Rhodes needs to battle adversity. He’s set to fight Brock Lesnar at Backlash, and I believe that’s the start of many superstars Rhodes will go through to get back to Roman Reigns.

I wouldn’t have an issue with Cody Rhodes being involved in the story of becoming the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion, but he can’t win it. It takes away from his journey of dethroning Roman Reigns. If Rhodes makes it to the championship match, he needs to be screwed out of winning or straight-up lose the match. Seeing Rhodes win a world championship he never set out to win when he returned wouldn’t feel right. It would diminish his character because it’ll seem like Rhodes settled for another title since he couldn’t defeat Reigns. In my opinion, winning the World Heavyweight Championship would hurt Cody.

It would be easy to put the new title on Cody Rhodes, but WWE needs to stick to its long-term story. Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to win the WWE Championship, so keep it that way. They can’t have Rhodes chase after other titles because he can’t beat Roman Reigns. It’s not a good look and wouldn’t make much sense. I hope Cody Rhodes stays on his original path and doesn’t win the new title.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!