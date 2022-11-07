Drew McIntyre is done done with Karrion Kross in WWE

Since re-debuting in the WWE Universe roughly three months ago, making an appearance at the end of the first SmackDown of the month of August, Karrion Kross has had it out for Drew McIntyre. Though the duo have only technically wrestled twice on WWE televised programming, first at Extreme Rules in a strap match that was interrupted by Scarlett spraying McIntyre with mace, and then at Crown Jewel, the duo were booked for a steel cage match that theoretically should have prevented such interferences.

Now granted, the duo have wrestled on multiple occasions on house shows, with McIntyre winning each and every contest of the series, and they have interacted on multiple occasions on SmackDown, but in terms of “official” matches, this feud isn’t exactly to the level of McIntyre-Sheamus who have wrestled over 100 matches, according to Cagematch. But then again, maybe that’s the plan; maybe Kross and McIntyre are going to be the great back-and-forth of the post-Vince McMahon-era; a regular Bret Hart-Shawn Michaels for the modern era.

For Kross, that would probably be just fine; Kross has complemented McIntyre’s inspiring work ethic in the past, and there’s little reason to believe he wouldn’t want to thoroughly beat down “The Chosen One” before he turns his attention to Roman Reigns at the top of the card. But what about McIntyre? Would he like to continue his feud with Kross moving forward and at least bring things to a rubber match? Or would the “Scottish Warrior” like to turn his attention to Reigns himself, finally recapturing the WWE Universal Championship and securing the one win that has eluded him to this point in his career? Fortunately, McIntyre spoke on that very subject shortly after his big-time win at Crown Jewel.

Drew McIntyre wants to leave Karrion Kross in his WWE past.

Speaking with Byron Saxton about his match with Karrion Kross after Crown Jewel, McIntyre was asked about how his eyes felt about yet another Scarlett mace attack.

“They’ve been better for sure. It also doesn’t taste too good when that stuff goes in your mouth,” McIntyre replied. “But thankfully, tonight wasn’t the same result as last time, and it caught me by surprise with the, I assume it’s pepper spray. And I just went into this match with the mentality that if I lose this, everything is going to go so off track for Drew McIntyre. I’ve worked so hard, I have such a clear vision of my future, and it could end with somebody who has a big chip on their shoulder in Kross, who is willing to do whatever it takes with his like witch, I say witch with a w, not a b. And I didn’t care if I could see or not, I wasn’t stopping getting out of the cage. I was getting out of there one way or another she tried to pull a fast one, lock the door, I climbed out, got the photo finish, I could literally see him almost on the floor, and I dropped, higher than I would have liked to have dropped for a guy whose been wrestling for 21 years whose knees aren’t as good as they once were but there’s no way I was losing that match.”

When asked by Saxton if his win over Kross finally means the end of his feud with the former “Killer,” McIntyre delivered some news that should make fans of the WWE Universe very happy indeed.

“As far as I’m concerned, and shout out to the crowd as well, it blows my mind, wherever I travel in the world, the fans have my back so much, I remember a time where I just assumed I’d be the bad guy forever, I don’t know, because I was foreign or whatever, but it’s so interesting the past few years I’ve just open myself up to being the real Drew, talked about my struggles, my ups and downs, and everyone knows that I give everything to this industry, and they’ve been responding and kind wherever I go. And to hear them chant my name here in Saudi Arabia just really blew my mind, and as far as I’m concerned, Kross and McIntyre is done with,” McIntyre finally stated. “I’ve got my sights set on bigger prizes.”

Are McIntyre’s feeling mutual on Kross’ side of the aisle? Or will Kross turn things around and attack the former WWE Universal Champion the next chance he gets, be that in the ring, or via an interaction in the parking lot, be that a brawl or another car crash that sends one party to the hospital and out of a fatal four-way for the Intercontinental Championship’s number one contendership.