Drew McIntyre has time to cut down WWE’s Karrion Kross

In a little less than a week, Drew McIntyre will be wrestling the most important match of his WWE career, nay his wrestling career, period, when he throws down in the main event of Clash at the Castle versus the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Taking the ring in Cardiff, Wales, on the very same island McIntyre was born on, “The Scottish Psychopath” will put his reputation on the line against one of the most dominant performers in WWE history.

If he secures the win, it’ll go down as an important inflection point in the promotion’s history, with Reigns’ stale stranglehold on the top of the card finally broken. And if not? Well, McIntyre will be just another broken victim on Reigns’ path to WrestleMania 39, where he will hopefully wrestle his Uso Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Los Angeles.

And yet, despite having to prepare for a bout against Reigns, McIntyre can’t solely place his focus on the “Head of the Table.” No, for about a month now, McIntyre has been hounded by none other than Karrion Kross, who has verbalized his disdain for the “Chosen One” who has squandered the opportunities presented to him.

“Last Monday night on RAW, something I said seemed to really upset you, Chosen One,” Kross said in a promo package on SmackDown. “Which begs the question. One. Whether you want to be or not, you are a ‘Chosen One,’ just like Reigns. It doesn’t matter what you’ve ever done, or what you’re ever gonna do, this is what you are. I get what really bothers you about that, the fact that where you failed, they chose someone else, and that person built the table you failed to set. They chose you, and they were wrong. They chose you, and they were wrong. They chose you, McIntyre, and deep down inside, you have always known they were wrong.”

Fortunately, as any good babyface worth their salt will attest, McIntyre hasn’t let Kross get under his skin. If anything, he’s made light of Kross’ threats and pointed out his misunderstanding of how hourglasses work.

Drew McIntyre isn’t worried about Kross ahead of WWE’s Clash at the Castle.

Stopping by El Brunch de WWE, McIntyre was asked about how he’s getting ready for Clash at the Castle, for his match against Reigns, and about his very one-sided feud with Kross. Fortunately, McIntyre is one of the very best talkers on the WWE roster today, so he cut his opponent down to size in fairly quick order, as you can read below via a transcription from Fightful.

“First of all, I’d like to get Clash at the Castle out [of] the way because it’s the biggest match of my entire career. But he’s not letting up, he’s leaving little symbols around to remind me, he’s lurking in the shadows outside the attack from behind. The hourglass that he left in my locker room in Canada last week and also the interview that I saw where he had some interesting words. I see a man that is frustrated that he didn’t get a fair shake during his first run, is perhaps a little frustrated that I got a golden opportunity that didn’t work out and I had to work very hard to get my second opportunity. I understand the frustration, I understand he’s coming to take what he believes is his, but he’s gotta understand I’m freaking busy. I’m gonna go fight for the title, it’s against Roman Reigns, so he can take a stop back. Once I’m done with Roman, then I’ll kick his face off, then I’ll break that little sandglass. I’ll remind him like I don’t get it, it’s an hour glass, it doesn’t go tick tock, it doesn’t make a noise. So I’m confused. We’ll have a conversation, I’ll point out those things once I’m done with Roman.”

Oof, McIntyre is dead on; hourglasses don’t make a “tick-tock” sound, so Kross’ big, “menacing” approach to telling his preferred opponent that his time is coming up really doesn’t make an ounce of sense when you really think about it. While heels don’t often have to make sense to get their point across, and oftentimes, contradictions are part of the game, this sort of mixed metaphor comes off as more of a Hot Topic cosplay than a truly menacing endeavor.

Will McIntyre pull out the win at Clash at the Castle versus Reigns? Fans will find out soon enough, but it’s safe to say he isn’t too worried about Kross when the du0 eventually take the ring for their program.