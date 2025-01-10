It looks like Drew McIntyre is not done with Sami Zayn after their WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match, as the Scottish Warrior joked about his rival taking part in a fight between New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors fans.

A video has gone viral of two fans fighting during the Knicks and Raptors game from January 8, 2025. One of the parties involved bears resemblance to Zayn with his long red hair and busy beard.

Several comments on the post on X, formerly Twitter, recognized the similarities. McIntyre did not let them go unnoticed either. “Sami even taking L's in crowd fights night [laughing emoji],” he responded.

Of course, it wasn't actually Zayn who got involved in the fight at the Knicks game. But it si hard to ignore how similar they look. Fans will have to wait and see if this gets mentioned on Monday Night RAW in the future.

WWE's Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn recently had a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. McIntyre won that match as he started his hunt for the OG Bloodline.

WWE's Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn

Currently, McIntyre and Zayn are two of WWE's top stars on RAW. McIntyre is the brand's top heel and has been running roughshod over the roster over the last year. Zayn, meanwhile, is enjoying his most popular run as a babyface.

He turned ahead of WrestleMania 39 and has not looked back. Zayn was a part of the Bloodline storyline for the better part of a year, and he eventually turned on former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. He then teamed with Kevin Owens to take down the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) at WrestleMania 39 for the Tag Team Championship.

Since then, he has remained one of the WWE's top babyface stars. He ended Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL before dropping it to Bron Breakker.

McIntyre began his heel turn during his feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He was tired of losing and started blaming everybody but himself.

He did win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, he lost it almost immediately to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

In the following months, McIntyre would attempt to regain the championship. CM Punk would continue to cost him the title time and time again. They then began a feud, which lasted three matches from August to October 2024.

To start the year, McIntyre lost to Jey Uso on the WWE Monday Night RAW premiere on Netflix. He got rolled up for the pin and was shocked by the result.