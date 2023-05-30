A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After spending his entire 2023 in NXT as the manager and mouthpiece of the rapidly ascending tag team Indus Sher, Jinder Mahal was drafted back onto the main roster during the supplemental portion of the WWE Draft, joining RAW regularly for the first time since 2021.

Though he’s technically still attached to Veer and Sanga, working as a manager for the supersized tag team who secured big wins over Chase U, Briggs & Jensen, and The Creed Brothers during their time together in developmental, Mahal explained to Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on After The Bell that even though he is working as a manager and would consider working as a producer when he retires, he’s still more than capable of performing at a high level and even challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship if the opportunity presents itself.

“Definitely, someday, when my in-ring career is over, I would love to mentor future superstars in a way. It would keep me happy,” Mahal said via Fightful. “I love being out there, I love being part of WWE, I love traveling, I’m addicted to the lifestyle. I love going to random gyms in different cities, I love being on the road. I love the overseas tours and being on the bus with everybody. It’s like family. The comradery that we have with everybody in the back, with the crew guys, the superstars in the locker room. Everybody, the catering department, I’m good friends with. It’s incredible. I would love to be a manager of some sort or maybe work backstage as a producer. I think I would really enjoy that, just helping out, even off-camera. I think I still have a long time left in the ring, I can still perform at a high level, I stay in shape. At any time, this suit can come off and the Maharaja is ready, in-shape, and able at all times to still challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, the Maharaja is always ready.”

Could the day come when Mahal is given a shot at the title won by Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia? Sure, Mahal is a former WWE Champion, and if “The Architect” is serious about being a fighting champion, the day will likely come when the “Maharaja” gets a shot at the strap as well. But for now, he’s working on establishing Indus Sheer on the main roster, which, considering WWE is planning a Premium Live Event in India for later this year, is a good idea indeed.

Jinder Mahal appreciates his time in WWE developmental.

Elsewhere in his interview with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves, Jinder Mahal was asked about what it was like to return to developmental after roughly a decade away. Though Mahal wasn’t expecting to be working NXT matches at 36 years old, the experience was a reinvigorating one for “The Modern Day Maharaja,” as it allowed him to recharge his battery around young, hungry talent.

“It was incredible just being around that young energy again, young motivated superstars. It inspired me. It pushed me in a way, just seeing these young people, they are full of hopes and dreams, and aspirations and everything. “We kind of get a little bit grizzled, like Rugby, it does happen. I just felt invigorated being around Indus Sher, these two guys are megastars in my eyes. They can do everything like they have every aspect of the game down from look to persona. Veer’s explosive, powerful moves, and Sanga is just a mountain, just so powerful and calculated,” Mahal said via Wrestling Inc.

“Those two are incredible and it excites me just standing ringside and watching those guys or tag teaming with them when the time comes or having those guys, you know, having my back when it’s my turn in the ring, so yeah, it was incredible.”

Fortunately for Mahal, it would appear that his developmental run worked out very well for everyone involved, as it helped to solidify Indus Sheer as a unit worthy of the main roster, gave the former WWE Champion a consistent purpose instead just losing the occasional match on television or a house show, and ultimately gave fans a new reason to be excited to watch Monday Night RAW, as adding a new faction to the faction-heavy show creates all sorts of different matches for Paul “Triple H” Levesque to toy with. From tag team matches, to trios matches, or even Mahal going after the World Heavyweight Championship like he suggested on After the Bell.