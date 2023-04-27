A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Nia Jax hasn’t been a member of the WWE Universe since all the way back in November of 2021. A three-time champion, once with the Raw Women’s Title and twice with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as a partner of Shayna Baszler, the cousin of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rapidly established herself as one of the more dominant female performers in WWE Universe, even if her, shall we say, unrefined style of in-ring action left some questioning whether or not she could work a “safe” match.

In her time away from the ring, folks hypothesized about where Jax would wrestle next, with some linking her to AEW, others Impact, and others still to Japan for a Kaiju-style run through Stardom, but, as it turns out, other than appearing at a few conventions, Jax’s next in-ring appearance would come back in WWE, where she returned as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Discussing her return to the ring at the Rumble with the fine folks over at Busted Open Radio, Jax explained that while she wasn’t fully back in wrestling shape at the show, that taste was enough to get her back in the swing of things.

“So I had just agreed to do the Rumble, but the unsurety of myself right now, I wasn’t in the best shape and I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time because it takes a lot to come back full-time,” Jax declared via Fightful. “We know it. It’s not just something like, ‘Oh, hey, I’m gonna hit the gym for a couple months and be in it.’ It’s a whole process, so I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time at the Rumble. I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring. I was like, ‘Oh, this feeling, this adrenaline that pumps through you.’ I was breathing super hard before I went out, and I had Kasama breathing me through it, and I had a bunch of the guys come by and give me a hug. So when my music hit, that feeling of like, ‘Oh sh*t, what the h*ll was I thinking? Let’s go.’ I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble.”

While Jax didn’t win the 2023 Royal Rumble and frankly didn’t even last that long in the contest, hanging out in the back while Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Liv Morgan slugged it out in the final moments of the match, being back in the ring clearly inspired something in the legacy performer that could spurn a serious return to the ring in the future. If WWE will have her, which isn’t a guarantee, considering their current hiring freeze, Jax would love to share her experience with the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Nia Jax wants to give back to the future of WWE.

Discussing the reasons why she would want to return to the WWE Universe in one capacity or another, Jax relayed the story of when Mickie James returned to the promotion and how her experience helped to elevate performers like herself who weren’t quite as experienced in the psychological aspects of the wrestling business.

“I was like maybe coming back would be a cool thing. If the people remember me, and the only thing I’d want to do is to come back and help anybody out I could,” Jax said. “I would love to add to the division. It would be something that I would love to do. Mickie (James) coming back and Mickie giving me psychology crap that I’ve never known, teaching me things that I never knew and getting in the ring with her, that was something that was so amazing to me in my career that I’m like, if I have any kind of knowledge that people would love to have, I would love to give and whatever I could do. So I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Now granted, Jax may want to refine her pitch to WWE ever so slightly before she enters Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s office, as helping to give other wrestlers “psychology crap” probably isn’t the most eloquent way to put things. Still, considering her size, strength, and in-ring stature, bringing Jax back as a boss monster in the same way WWE would utilize John Cena or Lita now does make a good bit of sense, as allowing a champion like Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley to defeat “The Irresistible Force” after a double-digit day build-up would do a lot to strengthen either performer’s resume. If Jax is down to lose, either feud could be dynamite.