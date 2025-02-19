When it comes to the WWE Universe in 2025, few wrestlers are as polarizing as Logan Paul.

On one hand, he's a massive star who earns insane reactions from crowds and has the athleticism to make highlight reel spots go viral. But how much of that is fabricated by WWE, who have made no secret about having Paul practice his matches for a long time with pros like Shane “Hurricane” Helms working him through it spot by spot?

Breaking down his RAW main event with Rey Mysterio on his Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash boldly declared that, in his humble opinion, the cracks in Paul's schtick are starting to show, as he simply can't hang outside of his scripted spots.

“Yes, absolutely. Logan Paul has learned the athleticism of professional wrestling. He f**king got in the ring after he got diced by [CM] Punk and didn’t realize it… Logan walked to the ring and he kind of felt light. He didn’t realize that Punk had just ate his f**king liver with fava beans [laughs]. I just like when Punk to him, ‘I didn’t even know what your theme music was.’ He’s sitting there, he’s on the turnbuckle, and Logan was doing his 1986 Eddie Gilbert schtick. Then they start the match, and it’s Rey Mysterio. I’m sorry. Two botched moves right off the bat in a match, I guarantee you [it] wasn’t Rey. Then he does, for the finish, basically the Hangman spot that Hangman [Page] does. But at the same time, that’s Hangman’s spot. Logan Paul does it better than he does, with way more air, way more athletic. So the guy’s an incredible athlete,” Nash noted via Fightful.

“I watched a clip the other day, and it was Kenny Omega talking about Logan Paul. They showed Logan Paul walking up a corridor, and he made the reference that he was the greatest worker in the world. He said, ‘He’s athletic, but send him to New Japan for a tour and have him go out and give you a banger every night. He can’t do that.’ Go work someplace where you got the guy sitting across from you is going, ‘Don’t understand. Don’t understand,’ and you’re going, ‘I’m trying to get my s**t in.’ That’s the difference, and Kenny knows that. If I had to tomorrow at 65 years old, if I had to have a match with Logan or Kenny, I’m gonna pick Kenny because I know Kenny can work without a f**king net, and I don’t know if Logan can. From what I’ve heard from people that worked with him, he can’t.”

Is Nash and, in turn, Omega, correct? Yes, yes, they are, as despite having multiple years on the main roster, Paul simply doesn't wrestle enough matches to regularly learn the ins and outs of the sport, with his matches instead relegated to special occasions with the corresponding planning utilized to make sure he doesn't fail spectacularly.