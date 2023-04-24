My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Chad Gable is one of the more entertaining and talented wrestlers on the WWE roster. Gable has been able to get over with almost every gimmick he’s been given and is, without a doubt, one of the premier athletes in the company. Despite losing more matches than winning, he’s proven that he’s one of the more trustworthy wrestlers who can put on incredible matches on a nightly basis.

Gable signed a contract with WWE in late 2013 and made his NXT house show debut in 2014. He rose to prominence in 2015 after starting a team with Jason Jordan, calling themselves American Alpha. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship together before getting called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft. They won the Smackdown Tag Team Championship together, but American Alpha’s time was cut short after Jason Jordan was moved over to the Raw brand.

Since being on the main roster, Chad Gable became a tag team specialist. Despite the American Alpha breakup, Gable has won the Raw Tag Team Championship twice with Bobby Roode and Otis. He’s teamed with a handful of other superstars, but along the way, he has shown he can hold his own as a solo wrestler.

One of the more questionable decisions WWE ever made was pairing together Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. After Jordan was moved to the Raw brand, WWE started a storyline where Jordan was Kurt Angle’s son. Fans were confused because many felt this storyline would have made more sense with Chad Gable in Jason Jordan’s spot. Besides, both Gable and Angle were Olympic wrestlers before joining WWE. They have similar wrestling backgrounds and personalities, and pairing them together would have made sense.

Although he has been retired for a few years, Kurt Angle recently spoke about teaming with Chad Gable on the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast. Angle mentioned his willingness to work with Gable and thinks they’d be unstoppable together.

“I would love to be a heel with Chad Gable,” Angle said. “He’s so entertaining. The two of us together would be unstoppable. But, I’m sorry to say — if I ever came back to wrestle, I don’t know if I’d be a heel.”

Kurt Angle would then explain why he wouldn’t want to return to WWE as a heel. At this point in his career, he feels that fans would have a hard time booing him.

“It’d be really difficult for me because of the career I have and the age I am,” Angle said. “When you get older, people start having sympathy for you and they wanna cheer you on, they want you to win and it’s really hard to turn heel later on in your career. … Like Undertaker, look at him. He has so much respect. He’s been in the company for 30 years and all his accomplishments. You know how hard it would be for Undertaker to be a heel right now? It’s almost impossible and I think I’m comparable to that.”

Chad Gable is currently teaming up with Otis as a member of Alpha Academy. They’ve been together since 2020, but that team could end soon with the upcoming WWE Draft. Fans have been begging for a Chad Gable solo run, and honestly, he’d do incredible things. Giving Gable his time to shine as a solo star would be fantastic for the product. I believe he can have excellent matches with some of WWE’s biggest names and would be an astonishing midcard champion.

We will see what the future holds for Chad Gable. Maybe he’ll split from Otis and go solo, or he’ll be teaming with a WWE Hall of Famer. You never know what can happen in WWE.

