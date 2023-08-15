You know CM Punk drama is getting big when Booker T discusses it on his Hall of Fame podcast.

After cutting a maybe work, maybe shoot, maybe in jest promo on “Hangman” Adam Page after Collision went off the air, a matter made all the more difficult when coupled with the reports that the “Anxious Millennial Cowboy” was asked not to appear at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, Punk came under fire for how he's handling AEW's Saturday night show, with some wondering if he's already gone off the deep end mere months after making his return to the promotion.

Though Booker T wasn't completely aware of what happened in the promo, he assured fans that fans will inevitably find out one way or another.

“I don't know. I'm not gonna sit here and speculate on the inner workings of AEW and whether these guys are trying to book an angle, and maybe they are. If they are trying to book an angle, I don't want to be like a lot of these shows and delve deep into what they are trying to do and, ‘If they do this, then this might work with that.' That ain't the type of guy I am,” Booker T said via Wrestling Inc.

“If it is an angle, just like I tell people about WWE, I'm just gonna sit back and watch and see how this thing plays out. If it's not an angle, then we'll know how it plays out in the next six months to a year, easily. Because when turmoil shows up, everybody knows. So just sit back and watch the show and enjoy.”

Fortunately, Booker's co-host, Brad Gilmore, did have the context, and that made things far clearer for the former member of Harlem Heat.

CM Punk took some shots at hangman after the show lol I love it #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/KMxhuQ5EVu — Michael (@CynicMichaelYT) August 13, 2023

Booker T provides context to the heat between CM Punk and The Elite.

Confused by the context of the story, Brad Gilmore showed Booker T CM Punk's words, which you can read below if you somehow missed the video.

“Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket, and I figured out why they call him Hangman,” CM Punk said via Fightful. “It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys. You got everybody in AEW saying, ‘I'm the heart, I'm the soul, I'm the spirit.' Well, that's objective [subjective], what's a fact is the people who say that certainly aren't the chin of AEW because the lights go out faster than…what? GTS, Go To Sleep, I don't know what I'm trying to do. I got rocked too. I told the House of Black, ‘no chops,' and they chopped me, so I'm very mad.”

With that context in mind, Booker had a much clearer sense of what CM Punk was trying to say, and needless to say, he's kind of into it.

“Well, I'll tell you right now, that's a shoot promo. If those guys are working in the same company and the turmoil is there and they're not using it, why is it there? Like I said, I don't want to delve too far into if this is a work or not, but cutting a promo off the air these days is almost just like cutting a promo on the air because you just got the quote… It's a good ploy. It might be a good way to make people think,” Booker T stated.

“Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I'm not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That's just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it's a rub for Hangman Page because he's not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest, and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do.”

So, with Booker's words in mind, is the “feud” between CM Punk and “Hangman,” and the rest of The Elite a good thing or a bad thing? Did Punk take that peg warmer shot, whether meant to be funny or mean, to generate articles and reactions from fans online? Or does he still have a deep-seated hatred for the Dynamite Dynamo and sees absolutely no reason not to speak his mind because he's basically untouchable? Maybe one day, fans will find out.