After finding great success on RAW in a tag team with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso revealed who he'd like to face at WrestleMania 40.

Since officially being traded from SmackDown to RAW, Jey Uso has largely remained a tag team specialist, trading the brotherly love of The Usos to his unnamed pairing with the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes; a union that placed him one tag team title reign ahead of Jimmy on the all-time WWE championship ledger.

And yet, despite their success and their forthcoming match together as part of Team Cody at WarGames, it's hard to imagine a world where Uso and Rhodes keep their tag team going long-term, as it's no secret the “American Nightmare” wants a shot at the “Tribal Chief” when WrestleMania 40 comes around in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania next spring.

So, where does that leave Uso? Could he go after a singles title like, say, the Intercontinental Championship or the United States Championship, both of which have been held by his family members in the past? Or will he link up with yet another tag team partner in the pursuit of lapping his brother once more, someone like, say, Jacob Fatu from the indies?

Sitting down for a special interview with Billboard ahead of Survivor Series, Uso let it be known that if a match is on the table, he wants to go head-to-head with his brother, Jimmy, on the “Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“Right now, I feel like Jimmy's at the top of the list. He's gotta get this work. He's still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it's my dream match. If this does happen, I'd be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him like look what we doing. Look at this!” Jey Uso said.

“Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows. When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, ‘Look at us.' That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family. And I'd beat his a**. If I could pick someone else, I'd probably wanna run it one time with Seth Rollins for that championship. He's a GOAT. He's a beast and got my respect. He's been holding down Monday Night RAW forever. I'm with it.”

While it would be cool to see Uso have another match for a world title, as when he and his brother split up, and Jimmy cost him his match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, fans were robbed of a Jey title reign, in the end, it always felt like WWE was gearing up for a brotherly battle in the City of Brotherly Love and unless something changes considerably, that has to be a priority.

Jey Uso explains how his current WWE theme song came together.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Billboard, Jey Uso was asked a question about music, namely The Usos' incredibly popular theme song that has since been interpolated into something new for his singles run away from Jimmy Uso.

While the idea for a new song was WWE's, going all in on the “Day One Ish” was an Usos original.

“After we turned heel, I knew we had to get away from all the colors. We're dropping all the facepaint, we're just going black-and-white. At the time, nobody was wearing white boots at all. We at the mall. D**n Champs got one and the other half-off type of stuff. We got these black joggers and this black hoodie with the white Forces. In the middle of the mall, where they put the logo on your shirts. We sitting on there, ‘What we gon' put on this s**t?' My brother's like, ‘I don't know, man. Some Day One S**t?' We can't say s**t, but what about ish? You know how they blank it out on the rap records. ‘Day One Ish, Uce.'”

“So it really means “Day One S**t.' We put that on a hoodie, and we wore it on TV, and it stuck since. Some ‘Day One Ish' from then on. We got in the booth, and they wanted us to have new music. We had these two younger cats that came up with the hook, ‘Down since Day One Ish.' We was just ad-libbing on the track, and they let us flow. First couple times we was held back, but then we got warmed up and started yelling and hitting it. We were d**n near sweating in the booth.”

Welp, there you go, folks; the reason it sounds like the Usos were literally screaming during the recording of their initial theme, and especially in Jey's rerecording of the track, was because they were literally screaming in the booth instead of actually singing. The more you know.