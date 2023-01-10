By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

What do Kevin Owens and an elephant have in common, WWE fans? Well, they never forget, or at least have incredibly long memories. KO remembers the last time he worked with Elias, the number of times he wrestled Roman Reigns, and even how many times he wrestled his long-time friend, Sami Zayn, in a WWE ring. Need proof? Well, asked about narrowly escaping The Bloodline after his match with Baron Corbin and JBL by Cathy Kelley, Owens detailed to the entire WWE Universe why he’s the complete package.

“You know, Cathy, I wouldn’t even really call (Zayn) my former friend, but you are right, it has been a busy time,” Owens said. “I’m on RAW, SmackDown every week, trying to make The Bloodline’s lives h*ll, I’ll gladly admit it, I’m not- do you remember a few weeks ago, Elias – or his, you know, whatever – right, and I remember everything he did to me over the summer, all that stuff, right? I don’t forget things easily.”

After being complimented for his memory by Kelley, Owens went further down memory lane, with some mathematics that would make “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner proud.

“Thank you. You know, I don’t get complimented enough on my memory. I feel like it’s one of my biggest qualities. I really appreciate you noticing it. And you know what else I remember? I remember facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble twice before. The Royal Rumble’s kind of our thing, like me and Roman have a thing. Roman, you and I have a thing, buddy! Okay? I know that makes you feel special. But this Royal Rumble is gonna be different than the previous one, but it’s gonna be the same as the one before that. Because that one, I won. You see where I’m going with this? So this one, I’m gonna win.”

KO and Reigns have somehow wrestled 92 times since their first match in 2015, including four singles matches on “Premium Live Events” like the Royal Rumble, TLC, and Roadblock: End of the Line. While KO is 2-2 in championship matches against Reigns on said events, he’s lost his last two matches and was on the wrong side of WarGames in 2022, to boot. Still, Owens has the numbers advantage not around the ring but in his mind, as even his best friend isn’t going to stop him.

Kevin Owens wants Roman Reigns, even if he has to beat his best WWE friend.

As you also may or may not know, Owens is all about friendship, too. That’s right, while WWE fans may mostly know KO for his “Prizefighting” ways, from his run with the World Championship in NXT, to his numerous championship runs on the main roster, and even his storied run on the indies in promotions like Ring of Honor, PWG, and CZW, he has a near-photogenic memory of all of his matches with his long-time coworker Zayn, even if he maybe doesn’t have the best recollection in his ascending age.

“But about Sami. Like I said, he’s not my former friend, but I also remember every single match I’ve ever had against Sami. This will be our 839th match, just in WWE, not even talking about the 15 years before. But this one feels different. You know why? Because this time he’s not out to prove to himself that he’s better than me, I’m not out to beat him for a championship, he’s out to try to do Roman Reigns’ bidding. And you know, I really don’t see that going well for him, but I wish him the best. I really do. Because that’s what friends do. Sami, I wish you the best, but on Friday night, I’m gonna beat the hell out of you, and it’s all Roman Reigns’ fault. I don’t have anything clever to end on, do you wanna,” Owens showed that even the best friendships have their limits, but before Kelley could let him go, she wanted to ask her pal on simple question “Are you feeling Ucey?” “Uh, why? Why would you do that to me? Owens asked. “I’m gonna walk that way. Alright, you go that way.”