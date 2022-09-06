Kevin Owens is gearing up for a fight with a certain WWE Champion

Goodness, another week, another big-time in-ring squash by Kevin Owens as he looks to recapture his place at the WWE’s top “Prize Fighter.”

It all started out well enough, when Austin Theory, with his first name officially back and his jaw still jacked from taking a fist to the face from Tyson Fury, took the ring to discuss his continued desire to eventually cash in his Money in the Bank contract to take a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt.

Needless to say, it did not go well.

Facing off against a hostile crowd “What?”-ing him at every turn and barely able to get his words straight due to a presumed concussion at the hands of Fury, Theory barely got a minute into his mic time before KO took to the ring and talked down his fellow Superstar to an embarrassing degree.

“Do you know what I despise more than anything in this industry?” Owens rhetorically asked his foe. “It’s arrogant people and delusional people. Now, we’ve had some really arrogant people, we’ve had some extremely delusional people in WWE, and you probably won’t be the last one we deal with, but right now, currently, you are at the very top of that list.”

Sick burn, right? Well, the crowd seemed to think so.

“A great of how delusional you are is that you’re complaining about what Tyson Fury did to ya but what Tyson Fury did at Clash at the Castle, is, he actually did you a favor. Because if you had been able to cash in your contract, either Drew or Roman would have put you into the ground, and you would have lost that opportunity forever.”

While Theory attempted to protest, Owens shut him down once more and asked for a referee to come to the ring so he could beat the bricks off of the newly re-Austin-ed superstar once and for all, and beat the bricks off of him he did; over well over 16 minutes, Theory and Owens wrestled around and inside of the ring and even if the former got in a few good hits, the “Prize Fighter” KO’d his foe with a combination pop-up powerbomb and a stunner for the 1-2-3.

Needless to say, whomever Owens has his sights on is in for a world of trouble, as this isn’t the same guy yucking it up with Ezekiel a few months ago. Fortunately, Owens gave Meghan Morant a pretty good idea of who that is during a backstage exclusive segment immediately after the show.

Kevin Owens wants to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

When Morant caught up with Owens in the back after the main event of WWE RAW went off of the air, presumably dodging Dexter Lumis with a passed-out Miz slung over his shoulder, she asked the “Prize Fighter” about his match with Theory and what he wants to accomplish in the future. His response, unsurprisingly, is not without confidence:

My biggest success in the WWE came in the first few years when you know I really took no prisoners, I was focused on winning titles and being a champion. And I just felt like, you know, it’s been far too long since I’ve been the champion in WWE, so, when Theory’s out there being arrogant, talking about how he’s going to cash in his contract and do this and do that, look, I just couldn’t help myself, right? And it’s the same thing for the past few weeks, just people sometimes run their mouths, and sometimes, I just want to be the one to shut them up. But my goal is the same, as I stated a few weeks ago – I want to be the champion of the WWE Universe again, and there’s a lot of titles I’m gunning for. I’m gunning for all of them.

Then, Owens asked a question of his own back to Morant, whom he correctly identified as a usual SmackDown interviewer. When she confirmed that she would be back on the show on Friday night, Owens wanted her to relay to Reigns that he “owes me.”

What? Is Owens referring to his efforts against Drew McIntyre from earlier in the summer when the latter declared, “we’re wrestlers, let’s wrestle?” If so, is that really worthy of a championship match?

Either way, if WWE is looking for a perfect main event for the 2022 running of WWE’s Extreme Rules, which is being broadcast from the “Capitol of Hardcore,” Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it’s hard to imagine a better bout than Reigns-Owens, as the latter knows a thing or two about winning an Extreme Rules match, as he’s currently 3-0 in singles action on the show.