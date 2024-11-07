We finally know what WWE legends Lita and Trish Stratus were teasing on social media.

After days of speculation, Lita and Stratus revealed that they will be hosting an event at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio. The event is in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of their main event on Monday Night RAW. Lita and Stratus became the first women to accomplish that feat on the December 6, 2004, episode of the flagship program.

“You may recall a little match that happened 20 years ago when we were the main event of Monday Night RAW?” the post began. “The first women to ever do it? Well, 20 years later to the day we are celebrating our historic night! Come hang with us at [GalaxyCon Columbus].”

Tickets for the event are already on sale. The first 100 WWE fans to purchase tickets would receive a “special gift.” It is unclear what that gift is. Fans should expect an “Xtremely Stratusfying time” when they attend the special event.

Who are WWE legends Lita and Trish Stratus?

Both Lita and Stratus are two of the most iconic WWE wrestlers of all time. They both came into the business around the same time and had successful careers.

Lita first gained notoriety for teaming with the Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy). During her time with them, Lita's first feud with Stratus developed.

She also won the Women's Championship for the first time from Stephanie McMahon. Lita held the championship for over 70 days before eventually dropping it.

After a neck injury sidelined her for a while, Lita returned and entered a storyline with Kane. This storyline came around the same time as her feud with Stratus, which included the historic RAW main event in 2004.

Her career began winding down when she aligned herself with Edge. Lita's last match in her first WWE run came at Survivor Series in 2006 when she lost the Women's Championship to Mickie James.

In the following years, Lita would make sporadic appearances in WWE. In 2022, Lita entered the Royal Rumble and also had a match for the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber. She would later team up with Lynch and Stratus to take on Damage CTRL.

Upon entering WWE, Stratus aligned with T & A (Test and Albert). She quickly became the Women's Champion once she started becoming an in-ring competitor.

However, her first run with the company ended in 2006. Stratus retired from in-ring competition as Women's Champion and vacated the title.

Her most recent full-time run

Since then, she has made appearances before returning full-time in 2022. Stratus eventually turned on Lita and Lynch before entering a feud with the latter.

Stratus and Lynch's feud culminated in a steel cage match at Payback. Her latest full-time run included a Money in the Bank ladder match appearance and an alliance with Zoey Stark.

While Stratus has not competed in the ring since then, she has appeared on WWE TV. She hosted the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Both Lita and Stratus are WWE Hall of Famers. Lita was inducted by Trish Stratus as a part of the 2014 class. Stratus was inducted by Stephanie McMahon a year earlier in 2013.