WWE managers don’t often get involved with the action that takes place inside the square circle. However, they do play an important role in storylines by serving as the featured wrestler’s mouthpiece. Furthermore, they sometimes play distraction outside the ring against their client’s opponents. While a manager often assists a wrestler to the ring, there are some managers who are capable of showcasing their wares in the squared circle. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 WWE managers who can also wrestle in the ring.

MVP

MVP is well-known these days for running the Hurt Business which included Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. Currently, he manages 7’3 giant Omos. While MVP often served as a mouthpiece these days, in the past, he terrorized wrestlers such as Matt Hardy, Kane, Ric Flair, Chris Benoit, and many more. In fact, he is a two-time United States Champion and one-time Tag Team Champion.

Paige

During the latter stages of her WWE run, Paige took part in non-wrestling roles. She managed the Kabuki Warriors and also served as general manager of Smackdown Live. But before becoming a manager, Paige was one of the figures who ushered in the women’s revolution. She became the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion before surprising everyone by defeating AJ Lee for the Divas Champion during her main roster debut. Paige became the only wrestler to hold both titles simultaneously.

Zelina Vega

As of late, Zelina Vega has managed the likes of Andrade and Legado Del Fantasma. While she has been relegated as a manager for quite some time, Vega can also pull off some moves in the ring. She once won the Queen’s Crown tournament to become Queen Zelina. Furthermore, she’s also won the Women’s Tag Team Championship once. Vega has also competed in notable matches such as the Women’s Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder match.

Lita

Lita was one of the most popular divas back in the day. She often accompanied the Hardy Boyz. Furthermore, she also had managerial stints with Kane and Edge. However, Lita was also one of the best wrestlers in the Divas division. She is a four-time Women’s Champion. Moreover, Lita wrestled with Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in 2022 for the Raw Women’s Championship. Unfortunately, Lita absorbed a defeat.

Chyna

Although the opportunities in women’s wrestling were scarce back then, Chyna was one of the few exceptions. While Chyna often accompanied D-Generation X, she’s also the first woman to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble and King of the Ring Tournament. Moreover, Chyna is also the only woman to ever win the Intercontinental Championship with a total of two title reigns. In addition to this, Chyna also held the Women’s Championship once.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sable

Sable was one of the most popular managers back in the day. She made her debut by being at the ringside for Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H) at WWE Wrestlemania XII. Later on, she accompanied her real-life husband Marc Mero to the wrestling ring. However, Sable could also throw it down in the squared circle. She once defeated Hall of Famer Jacqueline for the Women’s Championship.

Matt Striker

In an odd pairing of sorts, Matt Striker was a manager for Big Daddy V. But before that alliance occurred, Matt Striker was a heel who portrayed an educator. However, his wrestling career wasn’t successful given that he was only a jobber to the likes of Eugene, John Cena, The Boogeyman, etc.

Stephanie McMahon

While Stephanie McMahon is busy these days as one of WWE’s top executives, McMahon used to be on WWE programming as a manager to the likes of Test, Rhyno, and Triple H. On top of that, she also used to wrestle. In fact, McMahon has had matches against Lita, Vickie Guerrero, Brie Bella, Ronda Rousey, and many more. She is also a one-time Women’s Champion.

JBL

JBL is currently busy these days trying to establish Baron Corbin as a legitimate wrestling god. While Corbin has yet to collect any gold, JBL had one of the most decorated WWE runs when he was still wrestling. He ran with Faarooq to form the Acolytes Protection Agency where they became Tag Team Champions. JBL also had a great solo run that saw him win United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and a legendary reign as WWE Champion.

Maryse

Maryse is known as the wife of the Miz, often seen on the ringside for her husband. Aside from that, she used to also accompany the Tag Team of Deuce and Domino. But while Maryse has taken on an inactive role these days, Maryse was one of the biggest heels in the Divas division. Moreover, she had two reigns as Divas Champion to show for it. Maryse’s last match was at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view when she wrestled in a mixed tag team match with her husband against Edge and Beth Phoenix.