WWE’s The Miz and Bobby Lashley work themselves into a cagematch

WWE’s Clash at the Castle was a tight show. Kicking off at 1 pm ET and running until right around 4, the show had six matches and zero title changes but still felt like a worthy use of an afternoon, especially for Comcast subscribers who get Peacock for free. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY got their new name, Damage Control, Gunther got back his Imperium friend Giovanni Vinci on the way to a successful title defense, and in the end, Roman Reigns retained his title despite having the entire 60,000-person crowd seemingly backing his challenger, Drew McIntyre.

Surely this card had a little something for everyone, but one thing it lacked was a United States Championship title match, at least in the eyes of one Mike Mizanin, who took some time off from his vacation to hit up Twitter to complain about the lack of representation of the title, and asserted that he should have wrestled Bobby Lashley for it. Normally, this wouldn’t be news, but The Miz just kept on running his mouth, and it caught the attention of “The All Mighty,” the current holder of the strap.

With a caption that read “The fact that the #USChampionship is not represented at Clash at the Castle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it’s back to business. #WWERaw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage. #NoDistractions,” and a video that dug even further into his assertion, Miz shot his shot and got back something a bit more than he was bargaining for.

The fact that the #USChampionship is not represented at #WWECastle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it's back to business. #WWERaw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage. #NoDistractions pic.twitter.com/BinFUbWeJx — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 3, 2022

The Miz and Bobby Lashley in a WWE steel cage? What could go wrong?

After weeks of trying to best Lashley for the United States Championship but consistently finding his efforts dashed by Dexter Lumis, who is weirdly obsessed with the “Awesome One,” Miz finally has a plan to re-secure the United States Championship without any way for Indi Hartwell’s husband to get into the ring and mess it up: Steel Cage Match.

Genius, right? Unless Lumis pulls a Danhausen and hides under the ring before the cage is dropped, Miz and Lashley could have a pure one-on-one match, with Ciampa prowling on the outside to ensure that there was no funny business. Check out what Miz had to say in his Twitter video:

Hi, I’m on vacation. You know, the past couple weeks have been a little doozy. But being here, I’ve been able to get my mind right. Have a sense of clarity. And in that sense of clarity, I’ve come to a realization that last Monday night, I had Bobby Lashley beat. If it wasn’t for the, man whose name we shall not mention, I would’ve beaten Bobby Lashley, hit him with a skull crushing finale, pinned him 1-2-3. So here’s what I want: I want a rematch against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Because I wanna make that title relevant. I wanna make it prestigious, and honorable, and I want it to be represented in every single Premium Live Event. I want it to be represented bigger than the WW(E) Undisputed Title, BIGGER than the Intercontinental Title, BIGGER than the Tag-Team Championships, and only a star like myself can do that. So this Monday night, I want Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship with no distractions. Because I want it, in a steel cage match.

Alright, that’s all well and good, but there’s no way WWE is actually going to honor his wish, right? Steel cages are tricky business, and they’re expensive to procure on short notice. Well, Adam Pearce had better take out his checkbook, as Lashley agreed to the deal before Ronda Rousey’s public enemy number one could veto the deal:

Okay, Miz. I heard your video, I wanted to respond. First of all, I can’t believe that you had the audacity to say that you can beat me. Second of all, you say that you wanna bring respect, honor, and credibility to this title? That happens by staying out of the hands of people like you. Now that’s my responsibility, and as far as your request to have another match against me, this Monday night in a steel cage, it is granted. And it’s not granted because I think that you deserve it. And it’s not granted because I think that you have an opportunity. It’s granted, because I’m gonna make an example out of you. This title means something, in the hands of “The All Mighty.”

Welp, there you go, Lashley-Miz in a steel cage is as good as booked for RAW, and assuming things continue to go as they have been for Mike, it will probably end with a pin and then being sucked into the ring reverse-The Fiend-style to be dealt with as Lumis sees fit. If it happens, you just know it’ll be fun.