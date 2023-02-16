WWE has a lot of titles on its roster. Although currently unified, they have two world championships and two tag team championships. Eventually, we’ll see these titles split up, and more superstars will have opportunities to have gold around their waists. They have the United States and Intercontinental Championships, as well.

People often complain that there are too many titles for superstars to go after. This is an issue that both WWE and AEW suffer from. In all honesty, when you have a roster as expensive as both companies do, you need to have more titles to showcase and for superstars to go after. Each company needs to put the proper time and focus into the titles, but sometimes that doesn’t happen, which upsets fans.

For years, the United States and Intercontinental Championships never felt important. Vince McMahon and WWE didn’t care enough to have these belts mean anything. They were just being passed around for years like they were props. The same can be said about their tag team titles since Vince McMahon couldn’t have cared less about his tag team division. For obvious reasons, the world titles got a significant focus, but WWE has struggled to make their other titles feel essential.

That’s the past, and now we’re in an era where Triple H is in control and cares about these titles. Since taking over creative, Triple H has focused on presenting these titles like world championships. It has only been a few months, but the United States and Intercontinental Championships haven’t felt this important in a very long time. Triple H still has some work to do regarding the women’s tag team titles. Hopefully, those titles will get showcased more in the coming weeks and months.

That said, I don’t think it would be a terrible idea for WWE to introduce a trios tag team championship. WWE has so many talented superstars on their roster who don’t get many opportunities to compete for a title. I understand how adding more titles can take away the value of the other titles on the roster. How valuable is it to be called a champion when so many titles are on the roster? If WWE puts effort into building up those titles as they have the United States and Intercontinental the last few months, I think it would be acceptable to introduce new belts. It all comes down to how much time and effort would go into the storylines and feuds surrounding these titles.

WWE will have a great place to start if they introduce a trios tag team championship. They have four solid groups that can immediately go after the championship. Imperium, The Hurt Business, The O.C., and The Bloodline are those groups. All these stables would make these titles feel important. Plus, the matches these teams would have together would be incredible. It would be pretty awesome if Triple H focused on a trios division.

Imperium would legitimize the trios tag team championship with their in-ring work. The matches they would put on would be spectacular and get people talking about the titles. That’s what they’re doing with Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship, and that’s what Imperium can do with the trios championship.

The Hurt Business could go on a dominant run with the trios tag team championship. A trio of Bobby Lashley with former tag team champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander would help elevate the titles. Bobby Lashley is a main eventer who would make these titles feel important by simply having them around his waist. Plus, having MVP constantly hype up their importance would do wonders for the belts.

Having The O.C. win the trios tag team championship would be huge because you’d have a legend like AJ Styles holding the belts. Like Bobby Lashley, Styles would add legitimacy to the championship and make people care about them. Putting them on a superstar like AJ Styles goes a long way if you’re trying to build a division and new titles from the ground up.

If The Bloodline held the trios tag team championship, they would immediately turn into the most prized titles on the roster. Everything The Bloodline touches turns to gold. If they were asked to be the first team to win and build up the trios tag team championship, they’d take the ball and run with it. A trio of the Usos and Solo Sikoa would be fantastic. You have a Hall of Fame team in the Usos alongside Solo Sikoa, who would get a bigger spotlight as champion.

Again, adding more titles to the roster can be a headache, but WWE can make this work. They have four solid teams to start the trios division and can always add more. If WWE were to introduce trios titles, I can’t imagine it’d happen anytime soon. They’d be in good hands if it did, though.

