After being thrown into an impromptu match with Bron Breakker at NXT Spring Breakin’, Andre Chase knew he was in for one of the toughest tests of his NXT career. Win, and he might just set the bedrock for the biggest W of his career, dating back all the way to his time on the indies as Lance Bravado. Lose and, well, who knows what it would mean for Mr. Chase and the rest of his Andre Chase University cohorts?

Taking the ring with just Duke Hudson by his side, Chase turned in his best efforts, hitting many of the moves his student section has come to know and love, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough, as the new bigger, badder, “Meaner than Evil” Breakker proved too powerful and took home the win over the cherished educator, leaving him broken in the ring.

Firmly finished off by the former champ, Chase took to Twitter to express his appreciation for those who helped him along the way and may have hinted that his NXT days have come to an end.

“It’s been a helluva ride, WWE NXT,” Chase wrote. “This is A TEACHABLE MOMENT!! ‘New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.'”

Whoa, did Breakker just retire Chase from NXT, kicking him back on the indies in order to find a new home in AEW or otherwise? Or is he instead headed for the main roster, where Chase would be a natural foil for Chad Gable in the Alpha Academy? Either way, pour one out for the faithful at Chase U, as the students’ section will never be the same.