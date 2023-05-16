A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After making his return to the main roster following an extended run in developmental, Apollo Crews got in a few fantastic eliminations in the battle royal to decide on the next challenger for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship, before ultimately watching Mustafa Ali secure the honor instead.

Discussing his efforts with Byron Saxton for a WWE Digital Exclusive, Crews was ultimately proud of the taste he gave to the crowd in Greensboro, even if he didn’t get the job done.

“Oh, It feels good, and I’ve gotta say, the reaction that I got was amazing; it felt great to be in front of the Monday Night Raw crowd!” Crews exclaimed. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t get it done tonight in the battle royal but that’s just a little taste, there’s a lot more to go, there’a a lot more left where that came from. Just a little taste, Byron.”

Asked what version of Crews fans should expect on RAW, the former champ noted that he’s grown a lot both physically and mentally.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You know Byron, it’s funny you say that because sometimes I forget,” Crews said. “Sometimes I forget those accolades. United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, won at WrestleMania at that, sometimes I forget. But every day I need to remind myself; I need to remind myself that I deserve to be here. I need to remind myself that I deserve every single opportunity that’s presented to me. And I’m gonna step out there and do it.

“What’s different? I see a lot of faces in the locker room, a lot of new faces, but this a different Apollo Crews as well, and everyone’s gonna get to see that when that time comes. And I’m looking jacked too!”

Welp, it’s safe to say Crews is jacked to be drafted onto RAW, and the entire WWE roster is better off for it.