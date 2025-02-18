The most recent 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was star-studded, and it included WWE Superstar Bayley. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton took a jab at Bayley and her WWE “retirement.”

Following the eventful weekend, Bayley posted a collection of photos from her recent adventures. “WHAT A WEEK,” her caption read. “7 flights[,] 3 matches[,] 2 NBA games[,] 1 short life.”

One comment came from Stratton, who called Bayley by a nickname of her real name, Pamela. “Retirement looks great on you[,] Pammers!!!!!!” she commented.

Bayley did not back down, firing back a few hours later, also calling her by her real name. “Thanks[,] Jessie!” she replied. “Not being around you every week has done wonders [for] my soul!!!!!”

Of course, the two are rivals in WWE, so it is not surprising to see them trade shots on social media. Stratton recently had her first successful title defense as Women's Champion against Bayley on a January 2025 episode of Friday NightSmackDown.

The photos she shared began with one of her with San Fransisco 49ers star George Kittle. Bayley also shared videos from a shoot-around before the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, during it, and after the game.

Now that the NBA All-Star game has passed, Bayley will likely set her sights back on WWE. We will see if she resumes her feud with Stratton following their social media exchange.

WWE star Bayley and the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Bayley was a part of a star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The roster also included Noah Kahan, Terrell Owens, Danny Ramirez, Kai Cenat, and Baron Davis.

She was on Jerry Rice's team. Throughout the game, Bayley only took one shot, missing it. So, she finished the game with zero points and failed to log a rebound or assist. The leading scorer on her team was Owens, who scored 18 points.

Bayley is a WWE Superstar who has been with the company since 2012. She signed with NXT in 2012 before making her in-ring debut in January 2013.

During her time in NXT, she won the Women's Championship. She would go on to hold it for 223 days before losing it to Asuka. She was then promoted to the main roster in 2016.

In 2019, Bayley won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time from Charlotte Flair. She would hold the belt for a record-setting 380 days before losing it to Sasha Banks. Rhea Ripley recently tied her record with her Women's World Championship reign that ended after WrestleMania 40.

Upon returning from an injury at the 2022 SummerSlam, Bayley brought two faces back to WWE. She was joined by Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to form a new faction, Damage CTRL. The group is still together, but they kicked Bayley out of the group ahead of WrestleMania 40, where she defeated Sky to win the Women's Championship.

Her latest title reign was not as successful as her past one. She held the championship for 118 days before dropping it to Nia Jax, thanks to Stratton's interference.

She then participated in the tournament to crown the first Women's United States Champion. However, she lost to Chelsea Green in the semifinal round.