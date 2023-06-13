After punching her ticket to Money in the Bank and beating the you-know-what out of Chelsea Green on RAW to prove a point, you’d think Becky Lynch would want to take it easy and relax, right?

“The Man?” Never; she was already hard at work in the backstage locker room, practicing the arduous process of moving, locking, and climbing ladders in the lead-up to Money in the Bank, which is exactly where Byron Saxton found Lynch for a very special edition of RAW Talk.

“Well, I would say, well, I have a lot on my plate like you just mentioned, but it’s not like I’ve never had that before,” Becky Lynch said. “I’ve got a target on my back, and I don’t even have a championship. I don’t even have the Money in the Bank briefcase. So can you imagine how bad it’s going to get when I have both? Well, I have to win the Money in the Bank briefcase to get the championship, but you know what I’m saying.”

Does rapidly climbing and moving around ladders actually help one prepare for a Ladder match, especially the Ladder match that rules them all, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match? I mean, probably not, but considering Lynch is already a heavy favorite to come out of the match with the briefcase for the first time in her career, it certainly can't hurt. Zoey Stark, take note, “Big Time Becks” isn't messing around ahead of arguably the most important Money in the Bank appearance of her career.