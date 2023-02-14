Heading into RAW, it looked like Bianca Belair was in for a relatively easy night. Sure, she might have to come out, say hello to the Brooklyn crowd, talk up the excitement surrounding Elimination Chamber and maybe even work a match for the fans against some performer looking to test their mettle against the “EST of WWE,” but few expected her to have to work a championship-caliber match against a former champion, let alone two former champions.

Fast forward to about 8:20 est, and Belair’s night changed up considerably, with a match booked against both Bayley and Becky Lynch scheduled for the main event of the show, with the winner – assuming it’s Bayley or Lynch – being added to Elimination Chamber match for a shot at a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

On paper, this should have been a pretty low-stress match for Belair; sure, she would obviously like to win, but taking the L just added another opponent to a match she wasn’t even in – a performer who might not even end up winning in the chamber. Still, Belair took it as seriously as fans would expect from the “EST,” and in the end, despite interference from IYO SKY, she laid both of her opponents out with a double KOD and ensured that the Elimination Chamber will be a six women affair after all, with Asuka, Carmela, Nikki Cross – the human embodiment of Skinamarink, according to Corey Graves – Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya set to wrestle for a spot at WrestleMania 39. Not a bad night for the “EST” indeed.