Bianca Belair stands tall over Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel

When it was announced that Bianca Belair and Bayley were going to take part in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, fans were mixed on the prospects of the contest. Sure, after watching Belair and Bayley duke it out multiple times since the latter returned to the WWE Universe at SummerSlam, but this was going to be different – this time, in order to win the match, one of the two performers would have to lay on the mat or on the ground outside the ring, or even inside of a touring crate, for a full 10 count before the match could come to an end.

Between the bell and the final count, however, was what would define the strength of the match, with each big-time spot weighed against every other to decide on the ultimate value of the contest.

For every great spot and interesting idea, there were moves that made folks scratch their heads, or worse, outright cringe.

Take, for example, Belair attempting to throw the steel steps at Bayley; it was a good idea, but the execution was bad. The same goes for Belair pushing the storage crate at Bayley and for every spot involving the golf cart. Would it have been cool to see Bayley go full-on Kenny Omega on Belair’s Sammy Guevara? You bet. Or how about having Bayley flung onto a table or even into the ring when Belair hit the breaks? That would have been cool too, but instead, fans were greeted to a botched table spot. Even the ending was lackluster, with Bayley “stuck” in a ladder and counted out as a result.

After watching Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar work a very popular Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam, this match failed to match that mark.