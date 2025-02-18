When it comes to the WWE Universe, few wresters are as technically proficient in the ring as Chad Gable, the former “Master” of Alpha Academy who can seemingly put on a top-tier match with just about anyone.

Credited widely for helping to put over Gunther and Penta on their way up the proverbial card, Gable is such a talented “Tekker” that some have wondered if he would like to turn the Alpha Academy – or a name he can actually trademark – legit and teach others his ways of smart mat wrestling with Greco-Roman roots, including Jay Ferruggia on his namesake show.

Well, as it turns out, the thought has crossed Gable's mind, and though he does have some interests outside of professional wrestling that he might like to tackle too, as that Master's degree isn't just in suplex theory.

“I have entertained the idea of opening a wrestling school. I could see myself doing that, and I think I would enjoy it very much. On the flip side of that, if I was to totally switch careers, I got my degree in media design. I’m still pretty infatuated with motion graphics and video production. I don’t always do it, I don’t do it as consistently as I should while I film myself and put out these reels of training sessions. I don’t like to watch myself work out, that’s not why I do them, I do them to use my equipment and edit and get in the zone,” Gable noted via Fightful.

“That does it for me, no matter what. Even if it’s not there when I sit down, within ten minutes of editing or shooting or anything, I’m gone. I can do it for hours and not know that the time has passed. I’m super obsessed with that stuff. Before I started with WWE, one of my big dreams was to work on title sequences for movies because it combines both worlds; filmmaking and motion graphics and animation, which are my favorites. I’m a geek for title sequences. There is so much work and intricacy that goes into that stuff that people don’t care about, ‘No, that’s art!’ I’m a geek for that stuff. I could see myself doing that.”

Gosh, I hate to have to break it to you, Master Gable, but the entertainment industry is in a pretty rough spot at the moment, and there just might not be enough title sequences needed to make up for your main roster WWE contract. Fortunately, with something like a wrestling school to fall back on, plus convention appearances, signings, and the occasional indie bout, something tells me Gable could still live his dreams and have enough time to train the next round of American-Made Alpha Cadets for WWE, the Olympics, or some combination of the two if the right prospect comes along.