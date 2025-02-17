One moment that went viral during the recent episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown came when Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green took on Naomi in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

As Naomi was setting up a move, she pulled Green's trunks up. The SmackDown moment went viral, and Green called for a ban on wedgies going forward. She released a statement via X, formerly Twitter.

“Dear Concerned Citizens,” her post began, continuing, “On the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, the defendant, or as I say the culprit, Nasty Naomi, orchestrated a premeditated, juvenile[,] and inhumane attack on your United States Champion. Earlier today[,] my cabinet and I held an emergency vote.

“In jurisdiction with Cody 4292 of the penal agreement and a unanimous vote of 99-1, I hereby ban the use of wedgies during professional wrestling matches. Any further use of said “move” can and will result in permanent banishment from my ring. To my loyal followers of your beloved nation, I will not stand for this tyranny. Please rest assured [that] you may continue to pledge your allegiance to Chelsea Green with the utmost confidence. This is my final comment on this matter,” Green continued.

Naomi jokingly responded to the statement, saying, “I'm getting my lawyer!” The two then exchanged blows on X, with Naomi also adding, “The people should vote[,] not your corrupt cabinet!”

A fan posted a video of the moment on X, prompting Naomi to issue a response. She mentioned Green's real-life husband, Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder when he was in WWE). “[Matt Cardona,] make sure you put some ointment on that wedgie rash,” she said.

Chelsea Green as WWE's Women's United States Champion

Currently, Green is in her first reign as a singles champion. She won a tournament to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024.

She outlasted 11 other Superstars to win the championship. Green defeated the likes of Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Michin on her way to winning the title.

With the win, Green made history. She and Cardona became the first wife and husband duo to win the Women's and Men's United States Championships. She has since successfully defended the title against Michin in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event.

On February 1, 2025, Green entered the Women's Royal Rumble as the United States Champion. She lasted nearly 27 minutes before being eliminated by her close ally, Piper Niven. During her time in the Rumble, she eliminated two Superstars.

Since Green returned to WWE in 2023, she has done her best career work. She returned during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, getting eliminated in a matter of seconds. This launched a “Karen” gimmick where she would frequently complain to WWE's top brass on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

She has competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and also won the Women's Tag Team Championship. Green originally won the belts with Sonya Deville. However, after Deville's injury, Green began teaming with Niven. They would hold the title for 126 days before losing it to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.