In case you are living under a WWE rock, you certainly know that CM Punk and Drew McIntyre do not like each other one bit. They spent the better part of a year feuding, cost each other multiple huge opportunities, and ultimately closed things off in a massive Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood in Atlanta, which left both players on the shelf for weeks as they recovered.

And yet, in a weird way, CM Punk kind of gets why the “Scottish Warrior” doesn't like him. Sure, he still thinks McIntyre is a… well, you will see shortly, but as he noted in a special interview with Jackie Redmond on Royal Rumble weekend, Punk gets the underlying hate, even if he believes his 2024 rival handled in a less than ideal way.

“I think Drew is a piece of s**t, and I don’t think that’s a secret. If I put myself in his shoes, if he means all of the things he says, the best thing he probably could’ve done is ignore me. What he did was really give me something to focus my rage on, and it wound up being a pretty big mistake for him,” Punk explained via Fightful.

“In a way. The older I get, I don’t want to live in that headspace for too long because I think it’s dangerous and it can get pretty ugly. Taking that home with you and trying to live life almost obsessed on this guy that you hate is not the healthiest way to live. It definitely helped me when stuff was pretty dark with the rehab and coming back and listening to doctors and maybe not listening to doctors.”

So what, Redmond asked, was McIntyre's problem with him? Well, while Punk doesn't want to get into his head, he believes McIntyre took issue with him jumping the line, even if he ultimately deserved that spot.

“If we want to get real, I think it’s jealousy. He probably looks at me as somebody who is jumping the line, coming back after so long,” Punk noted. “Talking trash about the company, talking trash about people who work here. To him, (me) just waltzing back in the door, I get it. I see that perspective, but it’s me. It’s me and Drew McIntyre [holds one hand higher than the other]. There is levels to this. Sometimes, you have to bark up the bigger tree and it’s the wrong one. I understand his perspective, but that doesn’t mean I think he’s any less of a piece of s**t.”

Will Punk and McIntyre ever become friends in the WWE Universe? No, probably not, but considering Hell in a Cell effectively ends feuds in the modern-day WWE, it's safe to say they won't be on-sight anymore either, at least until Paul “Triple H” Levesque is ready to pull that trigger and unleash the feud on the world once more.