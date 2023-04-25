A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With the final Raw before the WWE draft officially booked for Chicago, fans expected plenty of interesting angles and even more intriguing goings on, but one thing fans didn’t get to see was a backstage interaction that might just be the most interesting and intriguing storyline of them all: CM Punk being backstage at the show.

“Former WWE and current AEW star CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight’s Monday Night Raw taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed,” Mike Johnson of PW Insider wrote.

“Tonight’s taping is being held in his hometown of Chicago (well, Rosemont, IL, right outside) at the Allstate Center, the same venue where Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE title at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV.”

Shocking? You bet, but Dave Meltzer weighed in on it too via his Twitter and let it be known that Johnson’s reporting is 100 percent dead-on.

“If you hear the story about Punk backstage tonight and didn’t believe it, like I didn’t, well strange but true,” Meltzer wrote.



Bryan Alverez, Meltzer’s partner in F4W commented on Punk, too, and confirmed that Punk was in Chicago and at RAW, even if he was asked to leave before the show began.

“CM Punk did, in fact, show up backstage at Raw, and was eventually asked to leave by security,” Bryan Alvarez added.



So why did Punk decide to show up at the venue only to leave? Was he forced out of the venue, or did he leave peacefully? Well, according to Johnson, he wanted to have a conversation with a few of the Superstars at the venue, including none other than Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“There’s no word who Punk was there visiting, but we have heard from several WWE sources that he did briefly see Paul Levesque, which would have been the first time the two have met in person since the day Punk walked out of the company back in 2014.

“Punk also met with several other WWE talents but was eventually asked to exit the arena.

“One WWE source believed it may have been since he was under contract to another company. We are told by the same source that it was a Vince McMahon call that he leave the venue and that when he was asked, Punk immediately said his goodbyes and left the building.”

Did this mean anything? Probably not, some have called it a chance for CM Punk to bring in a few eyes before his AEW return, others called it a chance to mend fences before he gets back into the professional wrestling ring. Regardless, this is certainly one to watch, folks.