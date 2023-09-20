World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is rumored to be in talks to feature football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo in their upcoming Saudi Arabia show. Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr last year significantly boosted his popularity in Saudi, and WWE aims to capitalize on his star power.

WWE is set to return to the Middle East in November for their Crown Jewel event, and they are eyeing Ronaldo as a unique attraction. The wrestling promotion, now under the ownership of Endeavour, who also owns UFC, is known for bringing famous sports stars into the squared circle. Ronaldo's appearance could potentially get a substantial revenue boost to WWE, following the footsteps of icons like Ronda Rousey and Mike Tyson, who have featured in wrestling matchups.

While it wouldn't be the first time a footballer has entered the wrestling world, with Wayne Rooney famously appearing in 2015, Ronaldo's star status and impact on Saudi football make his potential involvement even more intriguing. Moreover, Ronaldo's former coach, Jose Mourinho, made an appearance in WWE back in 2007. Unlike Rooney and Mourinho, Ronaldo has been in Saudi Arabia for the past nine months and has expressed his contentment with his current club, stating his intention to continue playing there.

Endeavour's efforts to revamp wrestling include merging with UFC and negotiating with Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson. The addition of Ronaldo to WWE's lineup aligns with their strategy to bring in global sports figures to enhance the entertainment value of their events further.

As the 38-year-old football legend nears the end of his career, the prospect of a WWE appearance adds another layer to his illustrious journey, making him a key figure in football and potentially in the world of professional wrestling. Ronaldo's impact and popularity transcend borders, and his presence in WWE could draw massive global attention to wrestling.