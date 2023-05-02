A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As improbably as it may sound, Rick Boogs was drafted onto Smackdown despite being largely absent from WWE over the 2023 calendar year… as a solo act. That’s right, despite being connected to Elias since returning from injury, SmackDown decided to bring him in as a solo act, with Elias left to fend for himself as an undrafted performer who could ultimately end up on either brand.

Asked about what it means to be drafted on the Blue Brand by Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, Boogs was, unsurprisingly, Boogin’ out.

“I’m over the freaking moon, okay, you know what I’m saying?” Rick Boogs asked. “I’m Boogin’ out. I’m Boogin’ out! The hottest show on Fox, ‘Thick Rick’ the hottest show. Thank you so much. I couldn’t have done it without you man. Thank you.”

Elias, clearly disappointed by not being selected, acknowledged Boogs’ appreciation with a heavy dose of irony.

“I know you couldn’t have done it without me,” Elias responded. “It’s great man, you made it to SmackDown, it’s cool, dude, I mean, look, you’re only on SmackDown, and that’s a great thing. You understand, right? Now you are only on SmackDown. You’ve been drafted, you get it?”

“No, what do you mean?” Boogs asked.



“Look, I mean look, some people can be only on SmackDown, and others might show up on RAW, might show up on Smackdown,” Elias said before Boogs asked if he was drafted onto both shows.

“Okay, technically, that’s not the case, but I’m free. I’m free, man,” Elias said. “Look, I’m not gonna limit myself to one show or the other, Elias is an attraction. You know, RAW and SmackDown, the whole world wants to walk with Elias, you know? I’m right up there. You got Brock and Omos and Elias, we’re attractions, people wanna see us, so I’m not gonna limit myself to one show or the other. Are you starting to get it? Do you get this, do you understand?”

Boogs didn’t, but hey, that’s fine; Elias chalked it up to a teachable moment, and Boogs celebrated his pal as if he was a certified genius. SmackDown is going to be weird, folks.