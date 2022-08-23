Gigi Dolin’s run in WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament is done

When NXT’s Toxic Attraction replaced the thrown-together tag team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, many fans were cautiously optimistic about the decision.

Sure, there was always the worry that the duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would be booked like geeks and see their run on SmackDown dashed before it ever really began, but in a welcomed twist of fate, that didn’t happen; Paul “Triple H” Levesque booked Toxic Attraction as equals to Natalya and Sonya Deville and engineered a star-making performance at the end of the bout, where Dolin was put in a sharpshooter by Jim Neidhart‘s daughter before Jayne rolled her up to get the win.

With a single match versus Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez suddenly separating Toxic Attraction for a choice “Premium Live Event” spot at Clash at the Castle, the smart money was on Mandy Rose’s wards to become the next great NXT breakout stars, with an elevation to the main roster almost a default if they had the cross-brand belts around their waists.

… except that isn’t what’s going to happen. Unfortunately, in that wonderful SmackDown tag team classic, Dolin suffered an as-of-yet undisclosed injury that will now keep her out of inaction indefinitely and will result in a “Second Chance” fatal four-way to decide on who will face off against Aliya and Rodriguez for a spot at Clash at the Castle. Could the spot still go to a team in NXT? Maybe current tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter or the originally booked team of Stark and Lyons? Only time will tell, but after a solid initial showing, it, unfortunately, won’t be Toxic Attraction.