After working through much of the best talents SmackDown has to offer, GUNTHER was afforded a chance to sit back and watch as four WWE performers, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross, and Madcap Moss, took part in a four-way match to decide on the next number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The winner? Surprisingly enough, was Moss, who called his shot at the Royal Rumble but wasn’t included in the match. When asked about facing Moss by Megan Morant on the SmackDown Lowdown, GUNTHER advised Emma’s boyfriend that he should celebrate his win, as on the next SmackDown, he will be humbled.

“First things first, to me personally, it doesn’t matter who the challenger is,” GUNTHER said. “I approach every challenger the exact same way. But let’s be honest, let’s assess the situation here. I mean, look at him, he looks fantastic, great physique, amazing competitor. But he’s not the man to take my spot and hold this prestigious championship. And, if I share a little word of advice today, I would say be happy of what you achieved today. You should feel happy and celebrate because next week, he’s gonna feel humbled. Because for the first time in his life, he’s gonna experience what it means to be in the ring with the Ring General.”

Is GUNTHER correct? Will he breeze past Moss on the way to his next opportunity, or will the ultimate underdog pull out the win and become a champion? Honestly, I’d probably put my money on GUNTHER on this one, but hey, that’s why fans watch the shows, right?