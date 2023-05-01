My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest non-wrestlers in wrestling history. When you think of non-wrestlers who have influenced the business the most, Heyman is one of the first names that comes up. He was one of the founders of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and has managed some of the biggest names in wrestling history. It’s undeniable how massive of an impact he’s had on the business and the wrestlers he’s managed. For these reasons alone, he’s a shoo-in for a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

He’s responsible for building up two of the biggest stars in WWE history, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He introduced the WWE Universe to Lesnar and was by his side for his biggest moments. He transformed Reigns from a superstar that fans booed out of the building to have no choice but to acknowledge as their Tribal Chief. Heyman has his fingertips on two of the company’s biggest success stories and money-makers over the last 10-plus years.

Jim Ross recently spoke about the possibility of Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on his Grilling JR podcast. Ross says there’s no doubt Heyman is a Hall of Famer and deserves to go into anybody’s Hall of Fame.

“Any time is a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he certainly earned those accolades,” Ross said. “I have heard no talk about that. It’s an interesting question, and it certainly could happen. Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound. There’s no doubt about that. … But I don’t know what the game plan is there. They seem to keep that the Hall of Fame thing kind of under wraps, which I think is great. It’s just hard to say who’s gonna go where when you hear all these rumors, but Heyman deserves to go in anybody’s Hall of Fame.”

When discussing when Heyman should be inducted, Ross says any time would work. With WrestleMania 40 being held in Philadelphia next year, that would be the perfect place for him to get inducted.

“As far as Paul Heyman is concerned, he could go in any time, and it would work,” Ross said. “So, fingers crossed for Paul. Hopefully, he gets in, and it’ll be a fun thing for him, and the audience in Philadelphia would be entertained. He’d have a great speech, so we will see how it all works out.”

An ECW-themed Hall of Fame in Philadelphia next year would be pretty sweet. Philadelphia was the home of the iconic ECW Arena from 1993 to 2001. Philly is where ECW was born and made a name for itself. It would be awesome if the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class were headlined by some of the biggest names in ECW history. Superstars like Tommy Dreamer, Tazz, Raven, and even Joey Styles being inducted in the same year would be incredible.

Regardless if WWE decides to have an ECW-themed Hall of Fame or not, Paul Heyman should be inducted sooner than later. Unless you’re Rey Mysterio, going into the Hall of Fame usually means your career is or has been over. If Heyman were to get inducted next year, I hope he pulls a Mysterio and stays active. Wrestling is a better place when Heyman is around.

It’s hard to tell the history of professional wrestling without bringing up Paul Heyman. One day, he’ll be rewarded and acknowledged for his impact on the business, and that will be a great day. Until then, Paul Heyman will continue to be one of the best characters on television. He’s a national treasure and deserves to be treated as one. Fans have to appreciate Paul Heyman while he’s still around.

