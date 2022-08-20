The hits keep coming for Max Dupri on WWE SmackDown

Max Durpi is back in WWE after an alarmingly short absence, and his Maximum Male Models are thriving. They’ve gotten a sponsorship from PureLife Water that resulted in a commercial appearance during SummerSlam, had big-time photoshoots, and seemingly find themselves in a WWE Tag Team Division that is being taken seriously for the first time in a while.

After some initial uncertainty, the WWE Universe as a whole appears to have accepted the suavely dressed band of misfits as their weird yet loveable own, and it would only be a matter of time before Dupri and company finally took the ring for more than just a photoshoot.

And yet, there appears to be trouble in paradise at least a little bit, as one week after Maxxine Dupri’s eyes started to waver during a backstage segment that was interrupted by Los Lotharios, the group’s in-ring segment on SmackDown was interrupted by the returning Hit Row, who literally threw Mace and Mansoor out of the ring to throw an impromptu concert that alienated fans online far more than some might have initially assumed.

HIT ROW VS MAXIMUM MALE MODELS! 🤌 🤌 🤌#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VeM5Yl2lYZ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 20, 2022

Poor Max, he really does get no respect.

Now, had that been the end of the story, it wouldn’t really be a story per se, just a fun segment that set up an interesting segment that generated a ton of interesting interactions online. Sure, it was weird to see Maxxine come out to dance along to Hit Row’s tunes, but that isn’t a huge deal. Fortunately for everyone but Max, that wasn’t where things came to an end, however.

No, when the Dupris made their way backstage, they were once again greeted by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who again made a pass at Maxxine, who appeared to be into it. Is there trouble in paradise? At this point, that seems to be the case.