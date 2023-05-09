A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though Matt Riddle wasn’t booked on the most recent edition of Raw, probably because WWE decided to book one entire half of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament bracket on one night, “The Original Bro” was still hanging out in Jacksonville and decided to talk to Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk about all of the excitement surrounding the Red Brand.

“You know, at first, I was pretty broken up,” Matt Riddle said. “You know they’ve done a lot to me over the years, but I went to the beach the next day, crystal blue water, white sand. You know, I looked out, and I was like, ‘you know what? I think things are going to be okay. And with the WWE Draft just happening, all of the new competition here like Gunther, and the new titles, the World Title, the Intercontinental Title on RAW now, the sky’s the limit. I think this is gonna be the ‘Summer of Bro,’ you know what I’m saying?”

You’ve gotta give it to Riddle; while he may not be the most eloquent speaker, he certainly makes some good points. With a newly married Gunther and his IC Title coming to Mondays and the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship slated to follow him after Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, it is a pretty good time to be on RAW, especially for a hard-hitting fan favorite like Riddle who seemingly can channel fan support into big-time opportunities due to his… keen wit and infectious charm, bro.