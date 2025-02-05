WWE has changed the entrance music of the New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Whether or not this was a smart move remains to be seen.

The new entrance music for the New Day debuted during the February 3, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. It begins with a remixed version of their iconic “It's a New Day, yes it is” chant. Now, a distorted voice says, “New Day.”

RAW on Netflix commentator Pat McAfee called the new song a “bop,” though he also acknowledged that “these bums are the ‘Boo Day' now.”

Their new entrance music was introduced before the New Day faced Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. The New Day would win, though it was thanks to the help of former United States Champion Logan Paul.

Paul has a match against Mysterio on the following episode of RAW on Netflix. They are facing in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Both Superstars are hoping to earn a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, which would earn them a championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Mysterio and Paul have faced before. In his first WWE match, Paul teamed with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. At the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE, Paul defeated Mysterio to win his first United States Championship.

What fans are saying about the change

Some WWE fans are supportive of the entrance music change. Def Rebel, who produce most of WWE's entrance music, have been heavily criticized in the past.

Fans in the comments of WWE's post on X, formerly Twitter, about the entrance music were somewhat optimistic. “Finally, a nice Def Rebel theme change,” one fan said. Another added, “Look[,] it's not better than the OG[,] but it doesn't sound bad.”

Not all of them were as open-minded. One fan commented, “What the hell is that new music?” While another said, “It sounds exactly like a Def Rebel meme video of what a New Day theme would sound like if they got their hands on it.”

New Day's WWE heel turn

Recently, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kicked Big E out of the New Day, making it a two-man stable. They have been together since July 2014, but they are in a new era for the group.

Kicking Big E out of the group solidified Kingston and Woods' heel turn. Big E has been out of action for almost three years due to a neck injury, and it does not look like he will return anytime soon.

For most of their run, the New Day has been a beloved babyface stable. They have been heels before, but their popularity has kept them faces for a while.

Before they turned heel, WWE was setting Kingston and Woods up to split. Heel turns by both were teased when they were involved in a storyline with Karrion Kross and the Final Testament.

Now that they are heels, the New Day may go after the World Tag Team Championship, held by the War Raiders (Erik and Ivar). They have feuded for years, and the New Day could finally regain gold.

As a group, the New Day is one of the most successful factions of all time. They hold the record for the most SmackDown Tag Team Championship reigns (seven) and the longest RAW Tag Team Championship reign (483 days).