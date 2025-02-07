Following her surprise return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella could reunite with her sister, Brie, in a shocking return.

During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella discussed her WWE return at the Royal Rumble and said Brie could be back soon. She first discussed having ring rust and shaking it off.

“I've already seen the first week of being a little rusty and where I got to the third week,” she explained. “And it'll be really, really interesting to do all this.”

She then added, “And hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come,” indicating that her twin sister could be returning to the ring as well.

Coming back meant returning to the WWE Performance Center. Bella was back in the ring for the three weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble. Fellow WWE star Natalya helped her get back in shape.

Is Nikki Bella here to stay following her WWE return?

It does sound like Nikki Bella is going to be in WWE for the foreseeable future. During The Nikki & Brie Show's latest episode, she revealed that her return is not a one-off. Bella described her current time in WWE as a “run,” indicating it will be an extended stay in the company.

“Keep tuning in because you will see another Fearless Nikki appearance sooner than later,” she said. “I'm definitely doing more than what I just did Saturday [at the Royal Rumble].”

She is continuing to train, and WWE fans can expect to see her back in the ring in the near future. We will see who she ends up feuding with upon her return.

Nikki and Brie: WWE's Bella Twins

The Bella Twins joined WWE in 2007, joining their developmental brand FCW, which later became NXT. They remained there until 2008 before being called up to the main roster.

They were an integral part of the “Divas” era of WWE's women's wrestling. Nikki was a more successful singles competitor, winning the Divas Championship twice.

During her second reign, she held the championship for 301 days. This broke the previous record set by AJ Lee (295 days) for the longest reign in the championship's history.

She eventually lost it to Charlotte Flair, who eventually retired the championship before the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships were created.

In 2021, the Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a duo. Other inductees that year include John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL), The British Bulldog, and the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman).

Additionally, the Bellas were the face of WWE's reality series Total Divas. They led the first eight seasons of the show before becoming guest stars in Season 9. Other WWE Superstars, such as Naomi, Natalya, Paige, and Alexa Bliss, were also on the show.

The Bellas then got their own spin-off series, Total Bellas, in October 2016. The series ran for six seasons and 54 episodes from October 5, 2016, to January 28, 2021. Daniel Bryan (also known as Bryan Danielsen) and John Cena were also featured in the series.