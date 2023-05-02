A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After delivering an absolute beatdown on an enhancement talent on RAW, Omos, one of WWE’s free agents who are allowed to travel between either show, and his handler, MVP, stopped by RAW Talk to discuss why they agreed to this match on RAW and why it should make Seth “Freakin'” Rollins very nervous indeed for his match at Backlash.

“The Nigerian Giant, Omos, has been on a dominant streak for some time now, in case you haven’t been paying attention, Byron,” MVP said. “Did you see what he did to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Tonight, there was a reason that his opponent had long black hair and a black beard, because he looked a lot like Seth Rollins. So I wanted to make sure that the 7-foot-3-inch, 410-pound Nigerian Giant had an opportunity to use that gentleman that was in the ring tonight as a practice doll, if you will. So whether or not he will be able to do that to Seth isn’t a question. Cuz without question, Seth is one of the most amazing individuals ever to grace that ring, and that’s why the Nigerian Giant chose him, because he will be able to assert his dominance. There’s a reason that I was able to negotiate a deal for the Nigerian Giant, Omos, to be a free agent, to be able to appear on both brands. He is literally the biggest talent in the history of the WWE. Byron, do you understand what that means?”

“That means I can smash whoever I want, whenever I want, and whoever I want,” Omos declared.

Good luck at Backlash, Seth Rollins; you’re gonna need it.