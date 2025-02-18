Sometimes, mistakes happen, and newly-signed WWE Superstar Penta is no exception. He made a hilarious mistake during his entrance on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

While making his signature entrance, Penta hopped over the top rope as he usually does. However, his behind accidentally hit the camera as he prepared to take off. The broadcast then had to change to a different angle. You can also see the cameraman move to a new spot following the snafu.

Luckily, the match went on as planned. The camera mishap did not have too much of an impact on the match itself, and Penta got to face Pete Dunne in a match.

Penta ultimately won the match on WWE RAW on Netflix. Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium came out during the match to stare down his two rivals.

He ended up costing Dunne the match, distracting him from the ring apron. Penta took advantage of the distraction, sending Dunne into Kaiser on the apron. He then hit his signature move to get the pin.

After the match, Kaiser attacked Penta as he was celebrating his victory. Dunne then pulled Kaiser out of the ring before Penta took them both out to stand tall.

Penta's WWE run

Before joining WWE, Penta was known for his time in Luca Underground, Impact Wrestling, AEW, and Ring of Honor. He was with AEW for five years before leaving the company. His final match took place in July 2024.

He then joined WWE in January 2025. WWE began teasing his debut during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He debuted the following week, beating Chad Gable in a match.

Since then, he has had several matches on RAW. He most recently defeated Dunne for the second time in a singles match since he debuted.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Penta entered in the second slot after Rey Mysterio. They had a stare-down for the ages, and WWE fans were excited to see the two Luchadores go at it.

Both of them lasted for a long time in the match. Mysterio lasted over 24 minutes before being eliminated by Jaocb Fatu. Meanwhile, Penta lasted over 40 minutes and eliminated Kaiser in six seconds during his run. He was eventually eliminated by Judgment Day's Finn Bálor.

Neither of them won the match. Jey Uso of RAW would go on to win the battle royal and earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41. He chose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent.