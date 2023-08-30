After watching Rhea Ripley slowly but surely take away everything she cared about within the WWE Universe, from her tag team partner Liv Morgan, to her WWE Woman's Tag Team Championship belts and even her own health, Raquel Rodriguez has returned to in-ring action with on thing on her mind for her match at Payback: Revenge.

Sure, Ripley is big, and sure, she's the longest-reigning woman's champion in WWE right now, but Raquel is big, strong, and capable too, with a 202-day reign with the NXT Women's Championship on her resume to round out her pedigree.

Stopping by RAW TALK to discuss delivering a beating to one of the toughest performers in the business on the go-home edition of RAW, Raquel let it be known that she knows exactly what she wants to do at RAW and knows how to get it done too, if afforded the opportunity.

“Well Jackie, going into Payback, I just plan on keeping my head on a swivel because if there's anything I've learned about this new Rhea, it's that she has her dirty tricks and her ‘Dirty' Dom,” Raquel Rodriguez said on RAW TALK. “She may have the numbers game on me, but only because she took my Liv. But Payback isn't just for Liv, it's for me too. And after tonight, I think I reminded Mami who's always on top, and what it's like to be on her back.”

Alright, so setting aside the, shall we say, incendiary choice of words regarding her desired outcome at Payback, Rodriguez has a pretty good reason to feel confident heading into her match in Pittsburgh, as she's shared the ring for one match or another with Ripley 42 times since their time together in NXT. That history, which many of Ripley's previous challengers didn't possess, may make for an interesting contest indeed.