Whenever it is time for him to retire, Rey Mysterio wants a WWE farewell tour like John Cena is doing.

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Mysterio was asked if he would rather have his final match announced or ride off into the sunset whenever he wants.

“I would love to make an announcement, Mysterio said. “I want to give the opportunity to those fans who have been loyal from day one [to see my final match].”

He also acknowledged that the time for his retirement is “a lot closer than it was yesterday.” So, Mysterio is currently mentally preparing for it. He is looking at John Cena's current run as a blueprint for what he may do.

However, unlike Cena, Mysterio is not heading to Hollywood after his WWE career is over. “I've always loved and only done wrestling, so once I leave wrestling, I think about what am I going to do next,” he said.

When will Rey Mysterio retire from WWE?

Despite being 50 years old, Mysterio is still wrestling at a high level. It is unclear when Rey Mysterio will announce his farewell tour from WWE, but it will be an emotional time for fans.

While he has wrestled in several other promotions, Mysterio is best known for his time in WWE. He has won three world championships while with the company. Additionally, he is a three-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a five-time Tag Team Champion.

In 2006, Mysterio won the Men's Royal Rumble match. This led to him challenging Kurt Angle for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

He left WWE in 2015, jumping around to other promotions. He made his return to the company in 2018, appearing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Mysterio would return again for the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Since then, he has remained with the company. In 2021, Rey teamed with his son, Dominik Mysterio, and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They became the first father-son duo to win the Tag Team Championship in WWE history.

They would lose the championship 63 days later. The Mysterios lost the Tag Team Championship to the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) at Money in the Bank during the pre-show. The Usos would go on to have a record-breaking reign with the championship.

Recently, Mysterio revived the Latino World Order (LWO) faction. He is currently leading the stable with Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Dragon Lee.

Mysterio recently lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Logan Paul. They faced during the February 10, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Mysterio lost the match clean.