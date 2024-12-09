Shortly after competing in the women's WarGames match on her birthday, WWE star Naomi was surprised by Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and more.

A video has surfaced on social media of the cute moment. The video shows Naomi sitting on the ground as Bayley approaches with a cake, wearing a CM Punk hoodie. Ripley, Bianca, and Iyo Sky were allegedly there. It appears that it happened after their WarGames match.

Naomi celebrated her 37th birthday on the night of the 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. It is nice that her WarGames teammates did not let that go unnoticed.

At Survivor Series, Naomi teamed with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Bayley in the women's WarGames match. They defeated the team of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in the opening match.

Since they opened the show, they had the rest of the event to relax backstage. They tore the house down and subsequently celebrated Naomi.

Naomi's recent WWE return

At the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE, Naomi made her return to WWE. She previously walked out of the company with Sasha Banks (currently known as Mercedes Moné) in May 2022. They were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions but left over a creative dispute with then-CEO Vince McMahon.

Naomi then joined Impact Wrestling/Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in April 2023. She won the TNA Knockouts World Championship from Deonna Purrazzo and held it for 182 days before losing it to Jordynne Grace.

She then rejoined WWE in 2024, entering the women's Royal Rumble match. Naomi was the second entrant in the match. She lasted over an hour in it. During her time in the match, she eliminated two competitors and was eventually eliminated by the debuting Jade Cargill.

After her return, she competed in the women's Elimination Chamber match. She then teamed with Belair and Cargill at WrestleMania XL to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

She then unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the Women's Championship at Backlash: France. Naomi also competed in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match in a losing effort.

Throughout her career, Naomi has won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. She is also a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion. At WrestleMania 34, Naomi won the women's battle royal, last eliminating Bayley.

She has come a long way since her WWE debut. Naomi started her career as a part of the Funkadactyls (with Cameron). The Funkadacyls would escort Brodus Clay to the ring for his matches.