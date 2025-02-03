Ahead of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, fans held a Rhea Ripley lookalike contest in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to videos and photos from the event. Ripley said, “Everyone looks sick” in response to one video.

She responded to another video, which showed several doppelgangers doing Ripley's signature stomp. Ripley explained why she could not participate as a guest in the contest.

“Literally LOVE this!” she said. “If it was the night before I 100% would have loved to [have] been a judge.”

Hopefully, the next time that WWE fans hold a lookalike contest for Rhea Ripley, they schedule it for a time she can attend. Who would be a better judge than Ripley?

The contest was held on Saturday, February 1. It was set to begin after the Royal Rumble PLE ended. However, she likely had other obligations to fulfill.

The lookalike contest was the latest in the trend. A Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition kickstarted the popular trend. The Oscar-nominated actor attended the event.

Was Rhea Ripley at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

Since Ripley is a world champion, she did not have to participate in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she has had good luck at the event previously.

Two years ago, Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Ripley went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

She won the match, kickstarting a legendary reign with the belt. Ripely held the Women's World Championship for 380 days before having to relinquish it.

Ripley got injured after her successful title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. She returned months later to confront Liv Morgan, who took her out in storyline.

It took months, but Ripley finally recaptured the Women's World Championship at Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere. She defeated Morgan to regain the gold.

Since then, Ripley has had a successful title defense against Nia Jax. They faced at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025.

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Now, she will have a choice between Ripley and Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to face at WrestleMania 41.

Ripley could be in line for a WrestleMania 39 rematch. However, Flair vs. Stratton is a WWE dream match. In turn, Ripley will likely have a different challenger at WrestleMania 41.