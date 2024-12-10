Roman Reigns has been a member of The Bloodline on WWE television since 2020, when the promotion debuted the faction alongside “Wise Man” Paul Heyman and eventually The Usos, but the actual roots of the group go back to birth for the Anoi'a-Fatu family, as this current crop of Superstars were literally born into the business.

Gosh, what is that like? For Reigns to enter the business when his uncles Rakishi and Umaga were working angles with his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson while his father does legacy signings at conventions around the world? Well, it's an experience few in this world can really understand, with Reigns comparing his situation to the Kelce Brothers, Travis and Jason, and the Harbaughs, John and Jim, of the NFL, in an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast.

“I never really looked at it like that. It was more so that situation where you zoom out and you see all these family members together. When you're able to do that with someone from your family, with people from your Bloodline, there is just something about that,” Reigns told SI via Fightful.

“Maybe you can ask the Kelce brothers [Jason Kelce & Travis Kelce] or the Harbaughs [Jim Harbaugh & John Harbaugh]; it's this weird, sharing such a huge main event level moment with so many eyes on it, the whole world was watching, especially with the way we have it now. I wasn't even looking at him like, ‘This is DJ [Dwayne Johnson],' it was just me and another family member. I mean that with the utmost love and respect. It's really hard to put into words how that can make a man feel and how proud I am to be able to attempt to articulate this. We're very fortunate.”

Does it feel cool to work angles – as friends or foes – opposite family members? Or is it all love after the final buzzer, be that of a football game or a wrestling angle? Well, if The Rock does return to go to bat against Reigns for WrestleMania 41, the entire Bloodline family might just get to find out.

Roman Reigns wasn't having Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania babyfacing

Elsewhere on the SI Media podcast, Reigns commented on Cody Rhodes' excessive celebration after securing the belt and why he didn't wait around to congratulate the victor in any meaningful way. For Reigns, the answer to that question is simple, really: Rhodes took too long.

“No. If you want to sit out there and babyface for four hours, I ain't waiting. Especially at that point,” Reigns told SI via Fightful. “What's waiting? What kind of time are we talking about here? We have to keep it moving. I don't live in Philly. There is some jet fuel to be burnt, and I had to go. We know what we did. We were both out there. You can thank each other and all that old stuff. We put our bodies on the line together, and that's thanks enough.”

You know, it actually would have been rather weird to see Reigns dab up Rhodes after his win, as that would have been woefully out of character for the “Tribal Chief” to do. Fortunately, because they didn't, things got interesting when Reigns returned and set up a fun tag team match at Bad Blood. In the end, all's well that ends well.