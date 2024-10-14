Continuing the John Cena legacy of WWE's partnerships with Make-A-Wish, Roman Reigns has surprised several young fans with a heartwarming gesture.

A video has surfaced of Reigns meeting a bunch of fans, much to their surprise. He spoke to the fans, took photos with several of them, and also signed autographs. The video also shows him FaceTiming other fans who could not be in attendance.

This is a sweet gesture from Reigns, who is currently entrenched in a feud with the Bloodline. The former Undisputed WWE Champion recently returned to the company at SummerSlam in August after a long hiatus.

It appears that this took place on one of his off days. The WWE schedule is rigorous, and Roman Reigns spent his valuable time off granting Make-A-Wishes. That is why he is one of the company's top guys.

John Cena was previously the WWE's top guy for Make-A-Wish. He has set a Guinness World Record with over 650 Make-A-Wishes granted and counting.

Roman Reigns' time at the top of WWE

Reigns has been one of the top stars since joining the WWE. He started his main roster career in 2012, debuting as a part of the Shield along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley).

They were a successful faction for two years before breaking up. Rollins betrayed his stablemates and joined the Authority, led by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble match, last eliminating Rusev to earn a world championship opportunity at WrestleMania 31. He chose to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rollins, who won the 2014 men's Money in the Bank ladder match, cashed in his contract during the match and stole the title.

He would later win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Dean Ambrose at Survivor Series. After the match, Sheamus cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, winning the championship from him. He would later regain the championship and defend it in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, losing it to Triple H.

They faced at WrestleMania 32. Reigns defeated Triple H to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the third time. In the subsequent years, Reigns became a Grand Slam Champion by winning the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

Original Tribal Chief

After taking time off when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Reigns returned with a new character, the Tribal Chief, in August 2020. Reigns quickly won the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Over the years, he formed the Bloodline with his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Reigns went on a record-breaking championship reign, holding the Universal Championship for over 1,300 days.

At WrestleMania 38, he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. This win unified the world championships, and he would hold the WWE Championship until he lost the unified Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

He then took time off after losing his championship. Reigns returned at SummerSlam to assist Rhodes in defending the title against Sikoa. They then teamed up to take on Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of the new Bloodline at Bad Blood.